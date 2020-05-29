THE PLOT:
It’s a clear evening in the mid 1950s as most of the town of Cayuga files into the local school gym to watch the local boys play a neighboring town in basketball. Unable to attend is teenager Fay (Sierra McCormick) who operates the local switchboard and Everett (Jake Horowitz) who runs the small, local radio station.
When Fay alerts Everett to some strange occurrences around town – power fluctuations, outages and strange noises, they begin to investigate.
Broadcasting the strange noise over the radio station to listeners, Fay and Everett become embroiled in a strange encounter in Cayuga – one that will prove a lonely woman sane and turn a skeptic into a believer.
KENT’S TAKE:
“The Vast Of Night” vaults viewers back in time to the 1950s. A time where optimism soared and America looked toward a shining future. This simpler time is the perfect setup for two small-town locals to have the ultimate science fiction encounter.
Everett enjoys his status as the local radio personality. Everyone knows and recognizes him , but he longs to move on to a bigger audience in California. Fay is a local teen who is smart, pretty and naïve. Together, these two become only a few of the witnesses to the town’s strange occurrences.
Director Andrew Patterson captures the 1950s perfectly. Trusting citizens, conservative thought and upstanding morals box Fay within her innocence while the slightly older and more skeptical Everett wields his cigarette as a wand, barking orders and enlightening Fay about the reality of the world.
Patterson shoots this period piece with a stylish eye, using different perspectives and long continuous shots that bring us deeper into this little town. He also does a good job of building tension. As we bounce between dark, open exteriors and warm, inviting, beautifully lit interiors, it quickly becomes evident where we want to be.
Writers James Montague and Craig W. Sanger offer rapid-fire dialogue at the opening that needed a “pumping of the brakes” to help draw audiences in to the story and the town. Yet, once things slow to a manageable pace, we discover real people in an entertaining tale.
As the story builds to its conclusion, audiences will find a climax that follows an expected path, leaving us with a feeling that, although satisfied, this ending needed to have more impact and be as tense as the buildup – an opportunity missed.
LYNN’S TAKE:
It is rare to find a low-budget independent film that is so assured, so confident in its fluid camera movements and spot-on production elements that it makes you believe in the thrilling possibility of movies. “The Vast of Night” is the most pleasant of surprises – a thoroughly satisfying genre film that gets many things right for 89 captivating minutes.
In a brilliant film debut, director Andrew Patterson – whose day job included promotional video for the Oklahoma City Thunder NBA team – breaks through as a fresh, imaginative talent. It is not so much the plot, which is a standard UFO science fiction tale, but it is the way he builds an eerie tone and intriguing rhythms in this old-fashioned, well-worn story.
The first sign that we are in for a fun ride is framing it as an episode of “Paradox Theatre,” a Twilight Zone knockoff in glorious black-and-white, ‘50s-style. I can imagine sitting in my grandparents’ living room watching this on “Chiller Thriller” or at the drive-in.
Set in fictional Cayuga, N.M., in 1957, most townsfolk are packed inside the local high school gym for a big game with cross-valley rivals. ‘Big fish in a little pond’ DJ Everett “The Maverick” Sloane is setting up the reel-to-reel tape for recording the action and fast-talking with everyone, including 16-year-old Fay Crocker. Both techie nerds, they share a fascination with the future and what may be in store for mankind.
She must work her part-time job as a switchboard operator, so they walk to the town’s communication center, talking in an engaging style, reminiscent of Richard Linklater films. The tracking shot is a dazzling feat while snappy repartee ensues beneath the glow of streetlights.
Patterson’s slowly builds the suspense, aided by M.I. Littin Menz’s striking cinematography. Is this an instance where “good people go bad and smart people go mad,” Everett wonders.
With intelligence and wit, screenwriters James Montague and Craig W. Sanger have crafted interesting blocks of dialogue, establishing the characters’ personalities right away. The set-up is almost Altman-esque, the way everyone chatters about a squirrel biting through an electric chord that has wreaked havoc.
What kind of storm is brewing? The phones seem on the fritz with weird noises. People are reporting seeing “something in the sky.” That turns Everett and Fay into super-sleuths. They are determined to crack the mystery, and with the help of two call-in listeners to the radio station, they are certain an invasion of some sort is afoot.
By setting it in the 1950s, when everyone was nervous about the Russians and the Cold War, let alone post-atomic paranoia, that factors into an “Invasion of the Body Snatchers” and “The X-Files” vibe as well as a “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” feel.
The main duo, Sierra McCormick and Jake Horowitz convey a wholesome earnestness that is refreshing.
Bruce Davis, as an ex-military man describing secret government operations, is hypnotic during a fade-to-black monologue. So is an elderly shut-in, harboring a dark secret. Gail Cronauer imbues Mabel Blanche with a palpable sadness, as she is convinced that aliens abducted her child years ago but always dismissed if she brings it up. Those segments are reminiscent of old-timey radio plays.
After its Toronto international Film Festival debut last November, “The Vast of Night” was a runner-up to the people’s choice award. At Slamdance in 2019, it won the audience award for best narrative feature. The screenwriters were nominated for best first feature screenplay at the Independent Spirit Awards earlier this year.
With its critical raves and crowd-pleasing awards, “The Vast of Night” is now ready to be seen by the public. Amazon Studios begins showing it on Friday, May 29.