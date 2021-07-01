Streaming on Amazon Prime Video July 2.
THE PLOT:
Soldiers from our future shatter an exciting World Cup Soccer match. Future Earth is under attack and we are losing, so our present becomes a drafting center for soldiers to save a future 30 years forward.
Science teacher Dan Forester (Chris Pratt) is drafted and sent into a bleak future to confront deadly aliens named “white spikes.”
In this depressing end to civilization, Forester confronts a past he hasn’t yet lived to learn the importance of second chances.
KENT’S TAKE:
“The Tomorrow War” is a tight, action-packed sci-fi adventure that will satisfy even non-sci-fi fans.
This tense emotional film reminds me of one of my favorite sci-fi films “Live Die Repeat: The Edge Of Tomorrow.” Both films keep audiences engaged, invested and on the edge of their seats.
In this gem, Forester is a veteran who adores his family, but can’t get a break. When called to action to once again serve, he becomes instantly engaged and determined to survive and save those around him – he is a hero.
Writer Zach Dean beautifully balances action, character development, humor and emotion to create a strong narrative in which audiences will invest themselves. He also gives a nod to audiences by playing to our intelligence. He offers answers to questions about time travel and future knowledge and the alien foe, which galvanizes the danger and desperation while also “upping the ante” to push the story beyond these basic questions. He also keeps the story tight so we don’t get lost in a plot that can grow too complex. That’s not to say that this story doesn’t have twists, it does and they are smart.
Director Chris McKay brings all these elements together in a seamless memorable film. The pacing is strong allowing for character and emotional development, but the ticking clock of humanity’s destruction propels this story allowing the tension to build to toward the climax.
Pratt leads a cast that offers both nuance and action wrapped in an emotional shell. His Forester is caring, unflinching, committed and yet vulnerable. Pratt is perfect for this role being both charming and macho. Other standouts are Sam Richardson as Charlie, a regular everyman who says what all of us are thinking. A buff J.K. Simmons gives another wonderful performance, this time as Dan’s distant father.
Themes of family strength, sacrifice and second chances are perfectly woven into this story, while excellent digital effects are used in terrifying ways.
“The Tomorrow War” is an edge-of-your-seat action adventure definitely worth a visit to the cine-plex as I predict a very bright future for this film.