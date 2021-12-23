In theaters Dec. 22 and streaming on Amazon Prime Jan. 7
The Plot:
In 1972, 9-year-old J.R. Maguire (Daniel Ranieri) moves into his grandfather's dilapidated house in Long Island, N.Y. Searching for a father figure, he falls under the unconventional tutelage of his Uncle Charlie (Ben Affleck), a charismatic, self-educated bartender who introduces him to a handful of the bar's colorful regulars. As the years pass and J.R. grows into a young man, he tries to fulfill his dream of becoming a writer.
Lynn’s Take:
Everyone should have an Uncle Charlie. That’s the message of an amiable, endearing coming-of-age story, “The Tender Bar,” which is a tribute to unconventional father figures that shows how the family we’re born into is our enduring foundation –and a place where everybody knows your name matters too.
Based on J.R. Moehringer’s engrossing memoir, “The Tender Bar” spotlights a very special relationship between a young boy and his wise bachelor uncle who owns a neighborhood bar. Uncle Charlie is on the nose about people and how the world works – and he’ll tell anyone who will listen. The young boy grows up to consider the Manhasset mainstay his second home
Director George Clooney has an assured style, making the quirky characters of The Dickens and the big, loud family resonate. He coaxes one of the most unaffected, natural child performances of the year from newcomer Daniel Ranieri as young J.R.
An Oscar winner for supporting actor and producer of “Argo,” Clooney previously worked with Affleck, who directed the 2012 Oscar-winning film, and were co-producers. This reunion is a well-suited match.
Affleck is at his most winning as Uncle Charlie. He knows this specific landscape, having grown up with a single mom in Boston. We can understand his character by the way Uncle Charlie carries himself and what’s important to him.
It’s one of Affleck’s most warm-hearted, affable portraits – and surely on the shortlist as one of the best supporting actor performances of the year. His bond with both Ranieri and Sheridan are palpable.
The role of malleable J.R. suits Sheridan to a T. Already one of our finest young actors, he is believable as a struggling young man trying to find his place in the world. He already has shown us range in “The Card Counter” earlier this year, and in “Joe” with Nicolas Cage a few years ago.
The supporting cast are experienced expressing these lively characters too, with Tony winner Lily Rabe, as J.R.’s single mom. She’s the daughter of the late actress Jill Clayburgh and husband David Rabe, a playwright.
Mother and son are forced to move back in because she has very little money after divorcing his deadbeat dad, a famous N.Y. radio personality, referred to only as “The Voice” by the curmudgeonly Grandpa, played for laughs by Christopher Lloyd, in masterful cranky mode.
Uncle Charlie helps J.R. jump start his desire to be a writer, as Moehringer demonstrated that he had a flair for storytelling (“the kid’s a scribbler,” someone said). The script adapted by William Monahan, Oscar winner for “The Departed,” is touching, engaging, and laced with humor, recreating the voices of J.R.’s youth and early adult years.
Full disclosure: I had an Uncle Charlie, and grew up in a big, loud extended family, so I could relate. The movie captured a time and a place, as well as feelings that other characters reveal.
Clooney’s team of cinematographer Martin Ruhe, editor Tanya M. Swerling and production designer Kalina Ivanov excel at presenting the film’s shabby, crowded yet vivid look with much affection.
Set in the 1970s and 1980s, an assembled top-40 hits soundtrack is pitch-perfect, underscoring J.R.’s youth, his college years and his early attempts to become a writer. The real J.R. won a Pulitzer Prize for feature writing in 2000, so we know that ended well, which is not always clear as J.R. faces obstacles in romance and career.
“The Tender Bar,” observant of the human condition in a refreshing way, is able to deliver a rewarding experience.