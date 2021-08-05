In Theaters August 6.
THE PLOT:
Ruthless Government Director Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) assembles a dangerous crew of misfits for a suicide mission. Bloodsport (Idris Elba), Peacemaker (John Cena), Colonel Rick Flag (Joel Kinnaman), Ratcatcher 2 (Daniela Melchior), Polka-Dot-Man (David Dastmalchian), King Shark (Sylvester Stallone) and Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) are dropped onto the remote island of Corto Maltese in order to destroy “Project Starfish,” a top-secret experiment that threatens the world.
KENT’S TAKE:
“The Suicide Squad” is either a sequel or re-make of the 2016 film “Suicide Squad,” and although this new “Chapter” touts the extra word in the title, it doesn’t help elevate this stinker.
Waller sends her crew of degenerates into a frenzy of soldiers and deceit. Yet, this uninspired story simply throws bullets and bulls--t at viewers in the hopes that the association of the word “superhero” will draw viewers in.
Once again, DC heroes fail to satisfy. This character-driven story has underdeveloped roles that inspire little emotion except frustration. Each one of these individuals has a special ability, however, we get to see them punch, stab and shoot bad guys rather than use their powers in interesting and memorable ways. When they do finally get around to using their powers, it’s disappointing.
Director James Gunn presents a fantasy that is not funny, exciting, interesting, or compelling, nor is it complex or thoughtful. Unfortunately, he tries too hard to make this cool, failing miserably. This film quickly glides off the rail as he eliminates the most potentially interesting characters, but he probably would have wasted those characters in the same predictable plot.
As this film limps toward its welcomed conclusion, it morphs into what is supposed to be a hilarious monster movie where soldiers fire useless bullets at the beast as it destroys buildings while enslaving those around it. The only thing between the U.S. and this giant starfish are our heroes — who quickly use their powers in predictable ways to fully round out this bad film with a dispirited conclusion.
Using sparse, useless dialogue adds more drag to this crawling journey of
gore, bad language and ultra-violence. The only thing exploding more thoroughly than the Suicide Squad’s victims is my hope of being entertained.
The cast is fully wasted on this embarrassing feature, especially the talented Margot Robbie, whose ridiculous Brooklyn accent is only overshadowed by the burning question as to why they added a weasel to the squad.
“The Suicide Squad” should change its name to “The Murder Squad” because they just killed my interest in this franchise.