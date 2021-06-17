In theaters June 18.
KENT’S TAKE:
“The Sparks Brothers” is touted as “Your favorite band’s favorite band,” alluding to two brothers whose creativity and artfulness have influenced bands with their eccentric music for the past four decades.
Ron and Russell Mael grew up in California in a middle class family. The boys always enjoyed music and the California music scene afforded them access to all musical genres.
Early in their career, they struggled to get signed for being too weird. They were weird, but that’s what set them apart from the masses.
Describing the band as “tiptoeing between beauty and revulsion,” Russell Mael is The Spark’s lead singer, constantly moving to animate the seemingly simple, straightforward lyrics. However, Ron Mael, the lyricist for the band, creates emotional stories, from his perspective, for those interested in delving more deeply into their style. These stories play with emotions and meanings to make listeners rethink their ideas about the song’s topic. We soon discover a nuance of humor, ridicule and non-conformity.
21 albums and 40+ years later, The Sparks continue to push the envelope of creativity teaching young bands and musicians that longevity takes sacrifice , commitment and love of craft.
The Sparks continuously redefined themselves often to the chagrin of their fans, as they would find a new style with each album. This would create consternation for their record labels as sales would ride an up and down rollercoaster along with their popularity.
Director Edgar Wright beautifully portrays these oddly loveable brothers. Using archival footage, fun animation, interviews with music legends and the Mael brother’s own words. We skip alongside this fun, honest narrative as it leads us to the truth – these men don’t fit within any mold and they are legends because if it. They’re two likeable men who are just as quick to tease one another as they are to write a lyric to tease society.
Their sound, their lyrics and their performances are unforgettable and these facts are reinforced with interviews from music icons who profess their fandom, respect and love for these two oddly regular guys.
The one truth that holds strong throughout this film is The Sparks absolute commitment to their style. They weren’t seeking riches, or mega-stardom. They sought success that would allow them to continue to make their music – a simple philosophy, but a difficult one to sustain for 40+ years through all the changes that the music industry has endured.
They influenced rock with a sound eerily familiar to Queen – before Queen. They released a techno album in 1979 before the term was even in the lexicon. They also struggled throughout their careers with mainstream music labels and listeners who misunderstood them.
While blazing their trail, success always followed in their wake, never catching up to them because they never slowed down. It wasn’t until the late twenty-teens that success caught up to them, garnering the respect of peers, the adoration of a large fan base and the fulfillment that true success allows.
“The Sparks Brothers” is pure enjoyment, offering a glimpse into the minds of two unconventional musicians, but it’s more than that. This film shows the power of walking your own path and how it effects society. The Sparks were not considered a success until very late in their career, yet they are now legends, not because of their eccentricity, but because of their genius. Their music stands the test of time because there is nothing like it out there.
“The Sparks Brothers” is easily my top documentary of the year so far and is a “must see” for music fans as well as documentary fans for the same words used to describe The Sparks can be used to describe this fantastic film – “Preposterous and Extraordinary!”
LYNN'S TAKE:
Whether you have heard of Sparks before or aren’t part of the cool kids’ club, the documentary on the eclectic duo will help you understand how they could be successful and underrated at the same time – as well as hugely influential and overlooked too.
Yes, it’s true and “The Sparks Brothers” tells you why. This fun and entertaining look at one of the more esoteric rock bands of our time will convert you into a fan. After all, they have 25 studio albums and 345 songs over 50 years to explore.
Unabashed fanboy Edgar Wright – director of “Shaun of the Dead,” “Hot Fuzz,” “Baby Driver” and “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World,” heaps lavish praise on the guys but also messes with reality by maintaining a “is this real?” vibe throughout. And in their own idiosyncratic, individualistic way, the brothers join in on the fun, playing along with Wright’s penchant for deadpan humor.
Wright even enlists his frequent collaborators Simon Pegg and Nick Frost for an interesting bit (no spoilers here – just watch the credits.)
The talking heads are reverential, of course, as in all music documentaries, but it’s an impressive collection. Todd Rundgren, Sparks’ first producer who recently worked with the pair on new material, sheds light on the early years. He produced their debut album. Their imaginations soared even if sales went nowhere.
Jane Wiedlin of The Go-Gos shares intimate details and celebrity fans Beck, Weird Al Yankovic, Jack Antonoff of Fun, Alex Kapranos of Franz Ferdinand, actor/musician Jason Schwartzman and author Neil Gaiman are among those explaining the Maels’ appeal and their songwriting and performing prowess.
Former bandmates and record company executives talk about their experiences, which offer insight into their career journey. In good times and bad, through flops and momentum, the brothers had each other. They refused to stay in one lane.
The Maels are illuminating about their childhood growing up in the 1960s, how their experience going to movies with their dad, listening to pop music on a transistor radio, surfing and sports shaped them. As cinema buffs, they discovered the French New Wave, and you see that influence in much of their work. They even dabbled in filmmaking.
Visually, Wright uses inventive animation, artwork and much archival footage to liven up this story as a total package.
At 2 hours and 15 minutes, the run time is long – but I was fascinated by their life and accomplishments and could have listened to more. Their determination and resilience are remarkable.
The best part of the movie is that you want to learn more about them. Wright has done a great public service in introducing them to a new generation and reminding others, who may have seen them on MTV in the early 1980s, of what they mean to music.
Enthralling, exciting, epic – Wright has made one of the best documentaries ever about a band. One thing is for sure – they are no longer an enigma after this glowing tribute.