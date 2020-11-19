The Sound Of Metal

The Plot:
Ruben (Riz Ahmed) is a drummer in a heavy metal/punk music duo with his girlfriend Lou (Olivia Cooke), the singer. They are on tour when his hearing declines rapidly and throws his whole world topsy-turvy. The sudden onset of deafness forces him to make changes in his life and learn how to survive in the hearing-impaired world.
Lynn's Take:
“Sound of Metal” uses silence and stillness in intricate ways, contrasting the cacophony of daily life to tell this intimate story.
Sound designer Nicolas Becker, who worked on “Arrival” and “Gravity,” shows us how a musician’s lifeline to his craft is ripped from him in a cruel way and beyond his control. He will win all the sound categories during the upcoming awards season, for his work is next-level brilliant.
Riz Ahmed, Emmy winner for the limited HBO series “The Night Of,” gives us a complex, raw and real portrait as he takes us through Ruben’s frightening life-altering journey.
Emotionally fragile, he’s still clinging to the past, slow to adapt, hell-bent on cochlear implants and return to the road with Lou.
He moves in with a deaf community to learn sign language and coping skills, and broadens his abilities but struggles, not being able to let go.
The underrated Olivia Cooke is a good partner as Lou, who must leave Ruben alone while he attempts to adjust. Being apart is a harsh reality for both, and they convey their loneliness well.
A standout is Paul Raci, who is the key figure of Joe, the guy that runs the deaf community. He guides Ruben through the transition, which is tough because he doesn’t want to change. Raci, primarily known for stage work, is a real asset here.
First-time director Darius Marder made smart choices as the story unfolds, immersing us in a foreign, challenging world to make us feel as apprehensive as Ruben.
Marder also co-wrote the screenplay with his brother, Abraham Marder, from a story by Derek Cianfrance, whom he worked with on “The Place Beyond the Pines.” It’s a thoughtful piece, depicting this world with such eloquence – balancing the heartbreak of what isn’t said with the inevitability of what is, and providing different textures for the story to resonate..
With Ahmed’s fierce performance in a film that has something interesting to say, “Sound of Metal” succeeds as a different, unconventional disability drama.