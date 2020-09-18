THE PLOT:
It's 1950s small town America ... white picket fences, WWII veterans drive Chevy Bel Aires or the Ford Custom Deluxe as they reap the prosperity of a hard fought war less than 15 years ago. But underneath the white paint and bright lipstick, and the starched collars and horn-rimmed glasses, are the scars of war.
Romanian-born Maja (Noomi Rapace) married American medic Lewis (Chris Messina) and are now raising their family happily together.
However, that idealic life is shattered with a single unusual whistle. As Maja hears that whistle, her memory of a traumatic incident in Romania at the hands of a group of Nazi SS soldiers surfaces, and she realizes the whistler is one of her rapists.
Determined to gain justice, Maja makes a dangerous decision that will affect her family and test the boundaries of justice and revenge.
KENT’S TAKE:
“The Secrets We Keep” is a beautiful, tidy film. It perfectly sets viewers up with a bright, wholesome take on 1950s life – picnics, handshakes, laughter and opportunity. It then reveals the darkness behind the façade.
We see men scarred and disabled from WWII and we discover that some scars are mental, as is in Maja's case.
Writer/Director Yuval Adler (along with fellow writer Ryan Covington) feeds us morsels of information, dropping crumbs of clues to lead us toward an inevitable end. Fueled by doubt, the narrative offers multiple perspectives, all leading back to Maja.
This dark story set within a pristine society not only shows that our society has always, and will always, have a dark underbelly, but it also offers hope that a certain justice will be met by those in need of it – the real questions come in what definitions we use for justice and revenge.
As Maja enacts her plan, audiences waffle between rooting for this broken woman and stepping back wondering if her actions are transforming her into the very monster from which she seeks retribution.
Maja cannot fully remember the night she and her fellow women were attacked, creating moments of doubt among her vivid shreds of memory. Husband Lewis knows his wife’s struggles with mental trauma as she has seen a psychiatrist for a time. And the accused, Thomas Steinman (Joel Kinnaman), offers evidence that he is not the man he is accused of being – planting solid seeds of doubt.
The cast gives strong performances throughout with Noomi Rapace knocking it out of the park with a heartfelt, emotional turn as a victim of rape and then a victim of those close to her casting doubt on her experience.
In addition, each character holds a secret that helps the story unfold as it is revealed, adding more fuel to a building fire of inescapable fate.
“The Secrets We Keep” is a thriller that finds strength in its story plotting – leading audiences through the heart, mind and emotional hell of war, deceit and vengeance as justice is a dish best served cold.