In select St. Louis theaters (Plaza Frontenac Cinema started March 10 and Hi-Pointe Theatre March 17-19). You can also buy or rent on VUDU.
THE PLOT:
Set in 1981, shy nine-year-old Cáit (Catherine Clinch) is sent away for the summer by her neglectful parents, who are expecting another baby, to live with "her mother's people." She has never met Seán (Andrew Bennett) and Eibhlín Cinnsealach (Carrie Crowley), a middle-aged couple on a dairy farm in County Waterford, but it is life-changing.
LYNN'S TAKE:
Heart-wrenching yet hopeful, “The Quiet Girl” is the kind of story that lingers, for it's literate and lyrical. Out of darkness comes light, and that’s a beautiful thing.
The first-ever Irish film to make the shortlist for the Academy Awards’ Best International Feature, it lost the Oscar to "All Quiet on the Western Front" on March 12. But it is a winner nonetheless.
Tightly constructed, with emotions that swell significantly in non-showy ways, writer-director Colm Bairead’s first feature film showcases understated performances in an unforgettable story of humanity.
Catherine Clinch is remarkable as introverted nine-year-old Cait, already an outcast in her family and at school. She’s growing up poor in a dysfunctional, overcrowded family in County Meath.
As the preoccupied parents, Kate Nic Chonaonaigh depicts an overwhelmed Mam while Michael Patric is a selfish Da.
Patric effectively portrays her wretched father Daniel, too busy gambling and drinking. He refers to her as “The Wanderer" and with minimal body language, indicates that she is a burden to him.
Her mother has more children than she can handle, and lacking spousal help, neglects this sensitive, inquisitive daughter in such a cold, nonchalant way. The other siblings are of minimal focus here.
With the fifth baby on the way, her parents send her away to distant relatives in County Waterford for the summer of 1981, where she learns about love and kindness. She blossoms while living on a dairy farm with her mother’s cousin, Eibhlin (Carrie Crowley) and her husband Sean (Andrew Bennett).
The middle-aged couple live alone in a nice, neatly-kept home. While comfortable, it's not an easy situation, but Eibhlin is nurturing and Sean, gruff at first, lets his guard down. Cait will eventually learn about their lives and a secret from a gossipy neighbor, Una, played by Joan Sheehy.
During its 95-minute runtime, the film’s pace is measured and there is simplicity in its storytelling. What Bairead indicates with a glance or shows with a compassionate gesture tugs hard at your heart. While Sean becomes her father figure, in a most unassuming way, he recognizes how she protects herself: "She says as much as she has to say."
Based on the novella, “Foster” by Claire Keegan, “The Quiet Girl” says so much with a minimum amount of words – making the performances stand out even more. The native tongue is Gaelic, so there are English subtitles.
Ireland’s lush landscape is an affecting setting for daily rural life, and cinematographer Kate McCullough adds a poignancy, John Murphy’s editing strengthens how well constructed it is, and production designer Emma Lowney recreates a magical summer of childhood.
With its ability to touch people, “The Quiet Girl” has become the highest grossing film ever in Ireland.
During the recent awards season, it won Best Foreign Language Film from AARP’s Movies for Grownups Awards.
To see this withdrawn child come out of her shell is a moving journey well-told, and the sounds of silence speak volumes in this modest film.