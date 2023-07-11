Opens in theaters July 14
The Plot:
Set in Ballygar, Ireland, a working-class seaside town outside of Dublin, a community marches to its own beat in 1967 and is rooted in traditions of the Catholic faith. Close friends Lily (Maggie Smith), Eileen (Kathy Bates), and Dolly (Agnes O’Casey) join their late friend Maureen’s daughter Chrissie (Laura Linney), to travel to the sacred French town of Lourdes, seeking cures and reconciliation.
Lynn’s Take:
“The Miracle Club’ attempts to be a feel-good film, as the title suggests, but its erratic storytelling does not offer compelling reasons to like it and squanders the major talents involved by giving them such incomplete characters to portray.
The fact that it’s labeled a comedy is a joke, and there is little that brings a smile out, so it’s confusing about the tone. They lay on thick the Irish stereotypes and quirky behaviors to make sure we know we’re in the Emerald Isle.
Is it a family film meant to be heartwarming about our friendships and blood ties? What is it exactly? The jury’s still out.
Painfully slow, and with frustrating plot gaps, by the time we know what’s going on, the women’s soul-searching and begging for forgiveness falls flat. Director Thaddeus O’Sullivan dances around some serious issues and the resolution is insincere and unsatisfying as a healing journey.
Keeping a world of hurt inside, a mysterious Chrissie, played by Laura Linney, who left for Boston some 40 years earlier as a pregnant teenager, returns for her mother’s funeral. The visit opens old wounds, exposing underlying tension between her, her childhood best friend Eileen (Kathy Bates), and her mother’s best friend Lily (Maggie Smith).
Agnes O’Casey piques interest as Dolly, a young mother whose son Daniel (Eric D. Smith) doesn’t speak yet, and she is desperate for answers.
She has joined the older women to win a pilgrimage to Our Lady of Lourdes, the legendary healing shrine in France. They all wind up on the bus, carrying lots o’ baggage, so to speak. Each has their reasons, for they all feel that they have been punished, in varying degrees, and seek miracles. Using her mother’s ticket, Chrissie joins them.
The main fumble, in a screenplay written by Joshua D. Maurer, Timothy Prager and Jimmy Smallhorne (notice that it’s all men writing about deeply personal women’s issues?), is that Kathy Bates’ bitter character, Eileen, is thoroughly off-putting. She’s accusatory, hateful, and unpleasant, and the attempts to soften her after some cruel confrontations don’t work.
The lack of empathy towards her and Maggie Smith’s character Lily, a bereaved mother whose guilt has consumed her since her son drowned, is another fail. Both Oscar winners, you expect more of an emotional impact, or at least a believable redemption.
The Ballygar trio are all housewives, and their significant others are not portrayed in a favorable light. Eileen’s husband, Stephen Rea, crabs about having to do all the chores while she is gone, including feeding their five children. Dolly’s husband, Mark McKenna, threatens that if she goes, she shouldn’t come back – and diapers their toddler with a towel!, while Lily’s guy Niall Buggy is dotty – and helpless.
It seems as if a whole chunk of exposition is missing that would have given us reasons to care, or at least make a case for actions and consequences.
This is one instance of a 91-minute film being too short, for the simplistic ending is rather abrupt. What, no joining hands and singing “Kumbaya”?
The movie recently premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival, but has a troubled history, for producer-screenwriter Maurer tried to get it made 17 years ago, and sold it to HBO in 2005, but it did not move forward. Even set in the past, it feels hopelessly dated and disingenuous.
It intends to say something about the power of faith but is rather clumsy in that regard However, the sensible parish priest, Father Dermot Byrne, is well-played by Mark O’Halloran as a community anchor in a stormy sea.
In his pragmatic way, he says the line that resonates the most: “You don’t come to Lourdes for a miracle. You come for the strength to go on when there is no miracle.”
The filmmakers do comment on the commercialization of the shrine with all sorts of religious trinkets commemorating visiting the Lourdes Grotto.
The movie needed to explore further the women’s need for hope, comfort, and strength. Is absolution that easy without feeling earned?
However, John Conroy’s cinematography captures the picturesque aspects of the Irish countryside (but France is a soundstage), and also clunky is Edmund Butt’s schmaltzy music score that swells in an annoying way.
“The Miracle Club” wastes talents and time, and after seeing the trailer, the audience should feel cheated that they don’t get the movie they expected instead.