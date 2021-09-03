In theaters Sept. 3
The Plot:
The most expensive painting ever sold, for $450 million in 2017, was the Salvator Mundi, which people thought was by Leonardo da Vinci and lost for 500 years. This documentary tells the inside story of the world art market, and how the controversy and quest for authentication became a mix of politics, power, and greed.
Lynn’s Take:
A fascinating mystery set in the high-stakes global art world, “The Lost Leonardo” explores the drama surrounding the Salvator Mundi, which means “Savior of the World” in Latin, an oil painting of Jesus Christ on a walnut panel.
Is it the real long-lost Leonardo da Vinci or a fake, and where exactly is it now? The painting has courted controversy since it surfaced in a New Orleans auction house and was purchased by a consortium of art dealers in 2005. Bob Simon, who specialized in Old Masters, was one of the buyers.
We are talking about the world’s most famous artist from the Italian high Renaissance, whose best-known paintings “Mona Lisa” and “The Last Supper,” attract huge audiences to see his works to this day. Less than 20 of his originals have survived.
The painting, believed to be done around 1510, depicts Jesus in a blue Renaissance dress, making the sign of the cross with his right hand, while holding a crystal orb in his left. When rediscovered in America, it was heavily overpainted and resembled a copy because of its low quality.
Simon turned it over to renowned restorer Dianne Modestini. In painstaking detail, she explains the work she did, the condition of the painting when it was arrived, and her regrets that the facts can’t be more definitive. She really wanted it to go to a museum.
In 2017, the painting was acquired by Prince Badr bin Abdullah on behalf of Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism for Louvre Abu Dhabi, at an auction at Christie’s in New York City. The painting sold for $400 million, with $50.3 million paid in fees.
It is believed to be currently owned by the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammad bin Salman, commonly referred to as MBS, and in storage.
What happened in the 12 years between 2005 and 2019, when the Paris Louvre planned it as part of a special exhibition, is as intriguing as a potboiler fiction, including a shady Swiss art dealer and a Russian oligarch. The Louvre had said they examined it scientifically and historically.
Director Andreas Koefoed methodically presents experts, scholars, journalists and skeptics as an international panel of talking heads. He does a good job navigating through the complex nature of “The Art Game” and “The Money Game,” two chapters of the film. He follows the money and how the origin remains murky.
The Louvre in Paris and the National Gallery in London did not consent to interviews.
The world, it seems, wanted to believe its authenticity, but the questions mounted. The sensational aspect, as covered in the media, has subsided, but was at a fever pitch.
Former FBI art crime specialist Robert King Wittman asked: “Why anyone would pay that kind of money for a piece that had questions about it is very strange.”
But how would a painting that’s been missing for 500 years show up in New Orleans? That is just one question. After its restoration, others weighed in on the dispute. The National Gallery and the Dallas Museum of Art displayed it, believing it was real.
This documentary, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in June, is one of two feature-length films out this year on the controversial painting. “Savior for Sale: da Vinci’s Lost Masterpiece?” by Antoine Vitkine, which will be available as video on demand on Sept. 17.
As this documentary shows, curiosity remains.