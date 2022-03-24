In theaters March 25
THE PLOT:
Romance writer Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock) is tired and depressed having lost her husband and then her sense of adventure.
While on tour for her latest mediocre novel, Loretta insults her cover model, Alan (Channing Tatum) and ruins the promotional event.
When Loretta is abducted by rich playboy Fairfax (Daniel Radcliffe), Alan becomes determined to rescue Loretta and truly become the hero portrayed in her romance novels – but things rarely turn out as planned.
KENT’S TAKE:
“The Lost City” is not really about a lost city, it’s not really about the priceless jeweled crown known as “the crown of fire.” This is a film about finding love in all the wrong places, such as a remote Atlantic Island, a hidden tomb and a book tour.
This film has been compared to the 1984 Kathleen Turner/Michael Douglas “Indiana Jones” wanna-be romantic adventure, “Romancing the Stone,” but this film is much more self-aware and actually uses its ridiculousness for laughs.
This comedy pokes fun at romance novels, social media, machoism and romance itself before establishing that love is the real treasure when truly found.
Although the plot of this film is pretty flimsy it still offers many opportunities for laughs. From the hilarious promotional event that introduces Alan, or the perfectly used Brad Pitt as a mysterious mercenary named Trainer, to Loretta’s comical leech search on Alan, this film keeps audiences snickering and laughing throughout.
The lack of any real historical context, the lack of any real treasure hunt and even the predictable plot will be okay with audiences because it’s the funny, entertaining people on this journey that will captivate audiences.
The cast is what makes this film. The cute Da’Vine Joy Randolph as Loretta’s plucky manager, Radcliffe’s aggressive, spoiled villain and Pitt as the real hunk all mesh into this ridiculous story flawlessly. Tatum’s Alan works so well as a “dumb-bunny” asking the wrong questions, and establishing himself as the last person one would see as a hero. Bullock’s Loretta is a perfect foil for Alan’s false machoism and uses her perfect comedic timing to great effect. Together, Bullock and Tatum are playful and are obviously having fun in their roles.
Make sure “The Lost City” does not get lost on your movie-going list.
LYNN’S TAKE:
Silly in a good way, the screwball romantic comedy “The Lost City” benefits from a sublime cast having good old-fashioned fun.
As an agitated author with high standards who doesn’t suffer fools, and a New-Age-y lunkhead who revels in the spotlight, Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum look like they are having a blast.
As they banter and bicker, Bullock’s and Tatum’s star power carry a zippy script forward – (although there is that dreaded saggy middle, nevertheless charm saves the day). This is a film for grown-ups that knows exactly what it is and where it is going – and how refreshing is that?
After the death of her archeologist husband five years earlier, Sage has become a recluse, and has little patience for the current marketing ways to sell books and build a brand through social media.
The entire cast is amusing in their quirkiness and doesn’t appear to take themselves too seriously, with a delightful turn by Brad Pitt as a swashbuckling savior who swoops in and practically steals the movie. Impressive is the stand-out stunt work for his slick military maneuvers combating sinister henchmen.
Comic treasure Da’Vine Joy Rudolph (“Dolemite Is My Name”) is funny as Loretta’s no-nonsense publisher Beth and so is Patti Harrison (“Together Together”) as the vapid social media handler Allison. Oscar Nunez (“The Office”) is goofy as a strange but gregarious local operating a cargo plane.
Daniel Radcliffe, beloved as Harry Potter, has had a swell time playing against type in recent years on stage and in TV comedy series, including “Extras” and “The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” but is way over the top here as a weird rich guy obsessed with an ancient artifact he stops at nothing to attain.
You may recall the 1984 “Romancing the Stone” action-comedy that starred Kathleen Turner as a romance novelist traveling to Colombia with her sister’s ransom and Michael Douglas as a charming mercenary rogue – the first of their three on-screen pairings, which this resembles.
But it also is reminiscent of those old-timey treasure hunts like “King Solomon’s Mines” and even flashes of “Raiders of the Lost Ark.”
This personality-driven action-adventure is set on a lush remote tropical island, and production designer Jim Bissell has created stunning vistas that cinematographer Jonathan Sela enhances. Sela, who filmed “John Wick” and “Deadpool 2,” knows his way around derring-do action.
Brothers Aaron and Adam Nee assuredly co-directed this breezy romp, and co-wrote it as well, along with Oren Uziel (“Mortal Kombat”) and Dana Fox (“Cruella”), working with a story by producer and documentary filmmaker Seth Gordon.
Tatum is at his best when he’s mocking the cheesiness of the genre – and if any adage applied here: “You can’t judge a book by its cover.”
While she takes on serious roles these days, Oscar winner Bullock is in her wheelhouse with physical comedy – like what she did in “Miss Congeniality,” “The Proposal,” “The Heat” and “Ocean’s Eight.” And she puts a different spin on the damsel-in-distress role.
Sight gags are a hoot – from the villain’s lavish charcuterie tables to Dash/Alan’s Fabio-like flowing locks wig, and Bullock’s magenta sequined jumpsuit. But best of all is the laugh-out-loud vision of Pitt and Tatum pushing Bullock in a wheelbarrow as fireballs explode all around them.
But my very favorite thing is a small blink-if-you-miss-it line – Tatum’s Alan uses the nonstandard word “irregardless,” which Pitt hears and looks at Bullock’s character to smirk at, which is just a tiny chuckle for grammar purists and wordsmiths. It’s that spirit that imbues the whole project.
This is pure escapism – and talk about perfect timing. If we ever needed something as lightweight and entertaining after what seemed to be a very long winter, “The Lost City” is it.
Unless we want nonstop superhero movies at the multiplex, this is the kind of movie adults need to see on the big screen.