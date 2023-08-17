In theaters Aug. 11
THE PLOT:
The Russian vessel “The Demeter” has been chartered to take 50 crates from Romania to England during July and August of 1897. Captain Eliot (Liam Cunningham) has his young grandson, Toby (Woody Norman) on board as his sidekick and stableboy. Enlisting Clemens (Corey Hawkins) as the newest crew member, he discovers that this seasoned crew looks to arrive in England a bit early in order to get a bonus.
However, mid-journey, animals and crew members begin dying of strange bites. Clemens, using his medical training begins to unravel the deadly secret aboard The Demeter. A secret that must not reach the shores of England.
KENT’S TAKE:
“The Last Voyage of the Demeter” pretty much flags the premise of this film. Based upon the chapter “The Captain’s Log” from the 1897 novel “Dracula,” this film expands into gory detail as to what this cursed crew endures during their month-long journey.
As Captain Eliot reveals to his first mate that this will be his final voyage, sailing into retirement with his grandson, Toby, to enjoy the fruits of his labors . . . audiences immediately realize the dreadful foreshadowing that this statement holds. We also surmise that this is probably going to be several crew member’s final voyage as well . . .
Director André Øvredal directs a powerful film of good vs. evil, innocence vs. corruption and science vs. religion. Setting this story in a confined space is a perfect situation to build tension, however, Øvredal and writers Bragi Schut and Zak Olkewicz don’t quite use this opportunity to its full advantage. Although we see the signs and know what is happening, a vampire is feeding on animals and humans, they don’t quite make the connection for a while. Characters don’t offer an adequate explanation as to what it could be, thus viewers get a bit frustrated as the body count grows. Once they are told a monster is on board, the tension still doesn’t elevate dramatically as the crew begins dying. If only this production had brought a bit more unpredictability to the story and intelligent moves from the crew, this story would have taken off like a hungry predator.
The sets are magnificent with a seemingly aged wooden 19th century ship showing all of its beauty, strength and history. This alone makes the film worth seeing as audiences will feel part of the crew as the creaks, the echoes, the salty wind and eventual screams blow through our souls.
The cinematography is also outstanding from the breathtaking views of the ship on a glassy ocean and beautiful sunsets at sea, to the dusty rays of light illuminating a darkened hold, and the stunning woodwork of the Captain’s quarters with its old, dark-stained bookshelves and heavy set door to name but a few magnificent shots.
The beast Dracula is also well-done as it initially clings to life while gaining power through feeding. Viewers will eventually feel the rubbery leather of its wings and the sharpened hollow teeth as superstition, myth and religion battle for superiority.
One of the strengths of the film is its cast. We follow this nightmare through the eyes of the learned Mr. Clemens who eventually begins asking the right questions as his crewmates become various courses in Dracula’s feeding frenzy. Corey Hawkin’s Mr. Clemens is both kind, smart and emotionally strong – a perfect combination that gives him a slight edge for survival. Captain Eliot is a great character. He is a leader, but is not afraid to show compassion, yet that compassion is his downfall. Toby is the ultimate innocent, being a loveable, kind-hearted, hardworking kid in a man’s world. The rest of the cast is both distinctive and memorable showing good writing and top-notch acting.
As Dracula awakens to wreak havoc on a seasoned merchant crew, audiences as well as this dwindling crew soon realize that they are but a small appetizer for the greater draught – if only this story had a few more surprises this swallow would have tasted more of sweet wine rather than simple ale.