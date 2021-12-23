In theaters Dec. 22.
THE PLOT:
A tragedy in 1902 finds Orlando Oxford (Ralph Fiennes) promising his wife that he would protect their son, Conrad from an increasingly violent world. Twelve years later a teenage Conrad Oxford (Harris Dickinson) tries to convince his father to allow him to enlist. After repeated pleas, Oxford brings Conrad in on his covert mission to influence heads of state across the world to do the right thing, just as nefarious forces are working to do the opposite.
As dominoes begin to fall and pieces align to trigger World War I, Oxford’s and Conrad’s fates play out to ultimately form The Kingsman organization.
KENT’S TAKE:
“The King’s Man” is a prequel to the “Kingsman” franchise. Following Oxford, an English Duke, as he works with his friends Polly (Gemma Arterton) and Shola (Djimon Hounsou) to discover that forces are moving to start a world war.
Weaving a fictional Kingsman history with real history creates a compelling story grounded in truth. That truth also offers plenty of opportunities for interesting characters and action.
Grigori Rasputin (Rhys Ifans), Mata Hari (Valerie Pachner), Archduke Ferdinand (Ron Cook), King George/ Kaiser Wilhelm/ Czar Nicholas (Tom Hollander) are all historical figures who played a role in WWI and do so in this film.
Writer/Director Matthew Vaughn has written and directed all three films in this franchise. Each is known for its memorable over-the-top action sequences and unusual perspectives that create enhanced visuals and fun moments. Whether it be the practice knife fighting scene between Shola and Conrad or the finale fight between Oxford and “The Shepherd,” these personal, fast-paced battles are well-choreographed and play very well on screen. In addition, the historical sets and sequences are top-notch. The Czar’s palace is covered in gold, while the WWI trenches are dark, muddy and deadly.
The narrative is more serious this time around which plays well as a setup for the two films to follow. Themes of helping those in need and protecting those you love wind throughout. This is a story about a father who vows to protect his son while the son longs to go to war and protect his country and family.
The cast is skilled and gives balanced performances. In a film like this, too much campiness will destroy the narrative, while too little will turn this film into something it’s not. Fiennes performance as Oxford is measured, committed and is easily the anchor that this film needs. Conrad shows youthful exuberance, courageous naiveté and innocence that only youth can provide. The humor in this film mostly comes from the villains. The Shepherd’s minions are influencial people with access to powerful leaders worldwide, but they are foiled by Oxford and company as they remain a step ahead.
“The King’s Man” is a prequel that slightly strays from the previous two film’s formula, but the quality production, acting, directing and writing, make this latest chapter a rollicking tumble through history.
LYNN'S TAKE:
Devoid of the first two’s offbeat charm, an airless and choppy prequel loses its way and winds up a tedious mess, despite a feisty Ralph Fiennes (Duke of Oxford) and tony cast in “The King’s Man.”
Don’t expect more oomph in the same manner as the playful spy adventure energetically captured in “Kingsman: The Secret Service” in 2014 -- and less so in “The Kingsman: Golden Circle” in 2017, because it only feebly imitates some of that style and cheeky fun.
Like the original one and its sequel four years ago, “The King’s Man” is based on the comic book “The Secret Service” by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons, with a story by director Matthew Vaughn, who co-wrote the screenplay with Karl Gajdusek.
Taking creative license with the events leading up to World War I, and exaggerating the leaders involved, “The King’s Man” uses the link between Kaiser Wilhelm, King George of England, and Tsar Nicholas II of Russia as cousins to frame its conflicts between might and right and the pursuit of political agendas.
It covers too much territory, too many people without a distinguishable identity and doesn’t rely on the truth behind “the war to end all wars.” England and Russia did team up as allies against Germany but other than a few references, it isn’t interested in being clear with the facts, bending the story to suit its alternate reality arc.
Though Fiennes is all-in and leads a solid British cast that features Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Gemma Arterton, and Charles Dance. Harris They can't salvage a thin premise.
Standouts include Dickinson as Oxford's son, Conrad (played as a youngster by Alexander Shaw) and Djimon Hounsou as the noble Shola, in loyal service to the Oxfords, who also has a secret identity and shows his deft combat skills.
Dickinson, who played Pete in another recent release, “The Souvenir, Part II,” shows much promise as the brave lad, and displays a strong relationship with Fiennes. He also portrayed J. Paul Getty III in the TV series “Trust” and was Prince Philip in “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.”
Initially protecting Conrad, whose mother was killed in an ambush in South Africa in 1902, has been Oxford’s mission, but the stand-up son’s ambition to serve can no longer be ignored.
He is shown the secret room at the tailor shop, and soon becomes a courageous warrior in seeking out useful information to help the war effort.
First is a dangerous trip to Russia, meeting with the unstable Rasputin, zestfully played by Rhys Ifans as a cartoonish madman. His over-the-top portrayal seems thrown together as a comic interlude, more in line with a Mel Brooks movie, while the rest of the movie is dead serious (and mostly dull).
Although it doesn’t have the panache and zing of that first film, the swordplay and fight choreography are as impressive as before. So is the cinematography by Ben Davis, a Marvel veteran who has been director of photography on “Doctor Strange,” “Captain Marvel,” “Eternals,” and “Guardians of the Galaxy,” among others.
Apparently, the pandemic isn’t the only reason behind this prequel’s long delay – it’s just not a well-constructed film, so why a Christmastime slot? It had been slated for release on Nov. 15, 2019, then pushed back to a couple dates in 2020 and this year, then finally now.
With its erratic pacing, the film isn’t compelling enough and only a few characters grab our attention. “The King’s Man” can’t stick with a tone, which makes it confusing, and all its fumbles aren't making a case for another spin-off.