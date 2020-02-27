THE PLOT:
Cecelia (Elizabeth Moss) enacts a daring escape from her controlling and abusive husband, Adrian (Oliver Jackson-Cohen). Although free of her captor, Cecelia knows her husband will find her.
When she receives the news of his death, she feels a tentative relief. However, soon after, her worries return when she begins to discover clues leading her to the conclusion that Adrian may not be dead.
But Cecelia still doesn’t know the full truth about her husband’s whereabouts – a shocking revelation that will force Cecelia to make a dangerous decision.
KENT’S Take:
“The Invisible Man” is a well-plotted, well-executed thriller. Using stark lighting, industrial modern settings and a stirring electronica soundtrack, gives this tense film its antiseptic feel. Add a tightly wound plot with subtle set-ups and just enough old fashioned frights and viewers’ heart rates will become elevated.
Meshing elements of mental health with villainous treachery, deceit and pure evil, plumbs the depths of our control as Cecelia steps closer and closer to the precipice of hopelessness.
Moss is perfect in her role, offering an innocent victim who becomes transformed by her ordeal.
Writer/director Leigh Whannell uses his artful eye to bring beauty to this tragedy with stirring interior shots while using simple elements like a swinging chain lock or a frosty breath to quickly heighten tension. This update of this classic story uses modern technology to twist this story into something deeper than good vs. evil.
The villain never speaks a word until the final twenty minutes of the film, a masterful use of empty spaces and silence. Whannell uses these simple shots so well that an empty corner or open doorway sends a chill through the audience.
“The Invisible Man” uses tension, silence and secrets to fuel a harrowing story with doubt, sinister twists and revenge.