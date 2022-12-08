In select theaters Dec. 2 and on video on demand Dec. 22.
THE PLOT:
Rejected by his mother and with few options for his future, a young gay black man, Ellis French (Jeremy Pope) decides to join the Marines, and does whatever it takes to succeed in a system stacked against him.
LYNN’S TAKE:
Writer-director Elegance Bratton tells his intense and powerful true story of becoming a U.S. Marine as a gay black man in “The Inspection.”
He served from 2005 to 2010 (spoiler alert), and that was before a “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” policy in the military, so prejudice is rampant and demoralizing.
Nevertheless, the character Ellis French, so deeply rendered by Jeremy Pope in a breakthrough film performance, discovers how strong he really is in the face of tremendous adversity.
Pope, an Emmy nominee for the 2020 Netflix limited series “Hollywood“ is mesmerizing. He was the sixth performer in Broadway history to be nominated in two separate categories the same year in 2019 for the Tony Awards — for actor in a featured role in a musical as Eddie Kendricks in “Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations,”and for Best Lead Actor in a Play as Pharos Jonathan Young in “The Choir Boys.”
He digs deep to convey the anguish of being ostracized, and as someone tired of rejection, he knows he has more to give.
However, things are not strictly gloom and doom. Because of some support, he finds a camaraderie – a band of brothers, and also discovers a sense of belonging that went on shape his identity and change his life.
The film’s depiction of basic training is hellish, with Bokeem Woodbine as tough a taskmaster as you can imagine, like every Marine drill sergeant portrayed throughout the history of cinema. That glare!
As the commanding officer, he heaps plenty of abuse on French, as do others who consider him a pariah in the platoon, and he is beaten by other recruits. It’s harrowing and hard to watch, but try as they might to break him, he’s rock steady.
Raul Castillo is a closeted ally, hard to read at times, but without his help, French wouldn’t survive.
The ensemble’s raw and real qualities keep it from being maudlin, and there are unexpected twists to such a personal story.
Gabrielle Union, playing against type, plays Inez French, Ellis’ cold-hearted mother who won’t accept his being gay, and pushes him away at every opportunity. She only has a couple of scenes, but proves that she can assume more challenging roles.
Bratton makes the case that gay people can serve honorably in the military, even be an asset
This potent tale presents another look at how identity shapes us and everyone’s need for acceptance can either make or break a person.