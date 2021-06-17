In theaters June 18.
THE PLOT:
Former AAA-rated bodyguard Michael Bryce (Ryan Reynolds) falls into league with hitman Darius Kincaid (Samuel L. Jackson) and his loco wife Sonia Kincaid (Selma Hayek), when they discover Aristotle Papadopolous’ nefarious world-altering plan.
KENT’S TAKE:
“The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” perfectly frames the film it names – as a comedy working too hard to be funny.
Michael Bryce struggles coming to terms with the reality that he has lost his valuable AAA bodyguard rating after Darius Kincaid assassinated his client.
Now finding himself mixed up with the Kincaids when on “sabbatical,” Bryce embarks upon a journey of discovery for both himself and audiences. As Bryce works through his “life struggles,” audiences find themselves working to justify paying for this predictable, uninspired film.
Sex, raunchiness and foul language is always the low-hanging fruit in plotting and writing, although when used sparingly and in proper situations, can be hilarious and memorable – none of that happens here.
Bryce is a snarky, annoying, weak-willed individual. In other words, the same character Reynolds has played in his past six films. Kincaid is the hard-nosed killer who always gets his man, but is really a softie inside. In other words, the exact character Jackson has played in at least six films. Sonia is the sexy psycho, cursing like a sailor, talking about having sex and her sex parts and always dressing provocatively. This joke of a hard-talking, hard-living, killer who is convinced she would make a great mother is somewhat funny at the outset, but the writers beat this dying horse throughout the film, which quickly ceases to be funny.
Instead of this film being a fun adventure with memorable characters providing comic relief, it turns out to be caricatures of clichés who simply move from one set-up scene to the next with little concern for a plot.
Obviously, the writing is lacking and leaves little impression upon viewers, add to that mediocre editing and this film quickly disappoints.
The climax helps salvage this predictable and somewhat funny film, but by the time audiences reach the climax they have already checked out.
“The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” sets the bar entirely too low, insulting audience’s intelligence with a base, predictable, uninspired disappointment.