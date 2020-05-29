THE PLOT:
Maggie (Dakota Johnson) is the Personal Assistant to world-renowned singer/songwriter Grace Davis (Tracee Ellis Ross).
Maggie aspires to be become a record producer and has been honing her craft for many years – she just needs a break. After three years of toiling under Davis and her tough manager Jack (Ice Cube), Maggie takes a chance and speaks up – igniting a rocky journey that will alter her life and those around her.
KENT’S TAKE:
“The High Note” is a light drama/romance about chasing your dreams set amidst the Los Angeles music scene.
Maggie has endured the long hours, constant travel and humiliation of being a personal assistant to a Diva.
In her brief spare time, she works on her craft re-mixing Davis’ music to update her sound but still capture the artist – all in obscurity. That is until she takes a chance and speaks up trying to defend Davis in a meeting with another producer.
Director Nisha Ganatra brings audiences a charming Cinderella-story about hard work, enduring failure and never giving up. There have been many such films from “Pretty Woman” to the recent “A Star Is Born,” and although “The High Note” may not be as dramatic as some of its predecessors, it still has much to offer.
The music in this film is wonderful, ranging from classic R&B and funk to modern R&B and Pop. The driving beats and rhythms lead viewers toward a toe-tapping and sensual depth that helps magnify the emotions in the film. The writing is light and focused bouncing between lighter moments and drama, slowly gaining momentum toward the climax.
Focusing on Maggie and the cutthroat music industry creates a villain of the industry, rather than the diva, Grace Davis, as those within it scramble to gain and hold onto the fleeting power they have worked so hard to gain.
Johnson does a good job as Maggie, a regular person thrown into an unforgiving business. Maggie is smart, talented and driven, but she is only human. She doubts her skills and follows her emotions with her first producing client, the winsome David Cliff (Kelvin Harrison, Jr.).
As this tale of struggle reaches its crescendo, audiences will find both a satisfying twist and a conclusion that certainly reaches “The High Note.”
Available on Video On Demand May 29th.