In theaters September 30.
THE PLOT:
Chickie Donahue (Zac Efron) is an Inwood, NY local in 1967. He and his neighborhood pals sit in the local pub talking about patriotism, sacrifice and how their buddies who were drafted into the Vietnam War are heroes.
When bartender, the Colonel (Bill Murray), a WWII vet, says that he wishes he could buy the boys over in Vietnam a beer, Chickie volunteers to take the beer to them.
Heading over to Vietnam as a Merchant Mariner, Chickie is determined to find as many of his buddies who are “in country” as he can within the 72 hours he’s given.
But as he begins his journey, he finds that the war has found some of his friends before him – some are dead, one is MIA (missing in action), awaken him to the complexities and nightmares of war.
KENT’S TAKE:
“The Greatest Beer Run Ever” may sound like a crazy, mad capped war comedy along the lines of M.A.S.H. – but this true story is less a comedy and more a coming-of-age story.
Chickie is a young man who sees life through rose colored glasses and beer goggles whiling away his days drinking between his infrequent jobs out at sea. It’s this niaveté and his realization that he is wasting his life, that spurs him to embark upon this ridiculous trip. However, as his story unfolds, viewers discover alongside Chickie, that Vietnam is not the “noble” war as in WWII – but is, in fact, a political one. Heading over for the right reasons, he soon realizes that this war is killing a lot of people – war tends to do that.
Writers Brian Hayes Currie, Peter Farrelly and Pete Jones create an honest story that doesn’t blame, accuse, or hide the truth – it simply shows that war may seem noble to those who at home, but for those in the war, it is a muddy, stinking, fear-driven hell, that few participants enjoy.
This film shows the complexity of war. How war can be honorable as soldiers fulfill their duty to country, yet also be a worthless political endeavor that needlessly kills our citizens. Chickie begins his journey seeing the noble side of war from his safe, warm, cozy bar stool watching the Johnson administration paint a rosy picture of U.S. domination that would later be revealed as untrue. But by the end of his journey, he discovers the dark reality through his own eyes and through the soldiers he meets.
Although this doesn’t sound very funny, Chickie himself is a loveable character. His motivation is perfect – wanting to show his friends from the neighborhood that their friends and families are thinking of them and that they appreciate what they are doing even though protests are directed at both the government and the soldiers coming home.
Chickie’s sister Christine (Ruby Ashbourne Serkis) is protesting the war creating tension within their family.
This balance shows that both sides are right and wrong at the same time and is a difficult nuance to convey, yet these writers achieve it in both an entertaining and sobering narrative. This film is also about truth – something we are currently struggling with as a nation. Showing the many facets of this complex war as seen through Chickie’s innocent eyes offers audiences the same experience and most likely a similar conclusion.
Director Peter Farrelly not only balances this touchy subject with skillful writing, but he also captures the beauty of Vietnam with the devastation of war, taking the phrase, “Hold my beer” to another level. The sets and wartime environments are very realistic showing the care, effort and dedication this production takes toward this subject.
Zac Efron’s Chickie also fuels the film with his individual outsider’s perspective of the War, personalizing the experience for each of us. The cast is excellent with interesting roles for Bill Murray and Russell Crowe. However, Efron carries this film with his loveable loser as he transforms into an awakened adult who is willing to ask questions about the world around him. As Chickie eventually sees war for what it is – a nightmare for the grunts and their families and a chess game for politicians – he is still proud of his friends, but angry at the government who has sent them.
His complex feelings and conclusion are the secret sauce of this film. It would have been easy to make this film a one-sided anti-war or gung-ho hero film, but showing the multi-faceted aspects honors the history, the victims and the legacy of a war often called the forgotten war.
The Greatest Beer Run Ever” is an honorable comedy that offers an entertaining glimpse into a very unusual war true war story. As Chickie’s friends pop a brew, audiences will realize that sometimes the most far-fetched ideas turn out to be the best ones.