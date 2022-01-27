The Great Postal Heist

Available on DVD and VOD January 25.
KENT’S TAKE:
The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) is the oldest federal agency in the government, moving over 155 billion pieces of mail annually.
However, this important institution is broken. Director Jay Galione decided to make this film for his father, Robert. Robert was a 30-year veteran of the USPS and was employed as a postal clerk and shop steward. When he spoke up to defend one of his workers, management targeted him, accusing him of stealing $500 over a ten year period. Robert fought for over a year (without pay) to prove his innocence. Unfortunately, harassment is a tool used by this agency to gain worker compliance and curb workplace complaints.
Robert’s experience is not unusual. This antagonistic relationship between postal workers and management has been going on for many decades, thus the term “going postal” became part of our lexicon as workers snap under the everyday pressures and harassment they endure. Many postal workers are working class people from all walks of life, looking to serve their communities by providing a vital service, especially for small town America. In rural locations, the post office is a hub of information, socialization and needed contact with neighbors.
Jay Galione has a personal stake in bringing long-overdue awareness to this story. As his father’s story is outlined, audiences may wonder if this is going to become a simple USPS bashing piece, but it actually is the opposite. The Galione’s care about the “sanctity of the mail” and the service it has always provided. Galione begins this documentary with a focused personal story, widening the lense to then give an overview of the USPS and its progression toward its current state of insolvency.
After the successful 1970 wildcat strike by postal workers, President Nixon finally gave in to better pay and benefits for postal workers. However, he also forced the USPS to stand on its own revenue – essentially privatizing the USPS.
This was the beginning of the troubles as the stresses of suddenly becoming a revenue-generating entity trickled down management to the workers.
Now tracking revenue, the USPS needed help in cutting costs so they turned to FedX and UPS to help them. Since these entities are also profit-generating companies they took the bulk delivery of the mail and left the less profitable side – the delivery – to the USPS. By 2006 the USPS was making billions of dollars/year, but not making a profit. Realizing that the bulk of the Postal Service’s cost was its employees, congress passed a bill that forced the USPS to pre-pay its pension fund.
Then the 2007 recession hit and the Postal Service found itself in big trouble. In addition, over the new few years, the internet gained momentum as more and more people used email instead of “snail mail.” With a 56 billion dollar pension payment looming, the USPS was forced to significantly shrink its national footprint, selling buildings, laying off workers, consolidating services and limiting service.
This is a story of government doing what it does best, taking a governmental agency and through politics, inefficiency and graft, turning it into a broken system.
The best documentaries are the ones who offer solutions to the problems onto which they shine a spotlight. Here Galione listens to the words of the USPS workers who simply ask that they stop being harassed and be included in the solution. Let the workers take ownership of their jobs and their post offices. The pride of a happy worker is transformative. Start offering other services again – packaging, copying, online bill pay, high speed internet, maybe even banking. Make the post office a hub of services once again.
“The Great Postal Heist” is very reminiscent of the documentary “River’s End” in that both these documentaries outline a serious problem that has grown over many decades and is now at the point where one doesn’t even know where to start in fixing it. Both eye-opening, depressing and frustrating, this documentary shows a large problem and outlines the trickle-down effect, revealing the human cost of decades of inefficiency.