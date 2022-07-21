In select theaters July 15, streaming on Netflix July 22
The Plot:
Sierra Six (Ryan Gosling) is an ex-con turned CIA-assassin in a program headed by old-school Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton) that is being phased out by new boss Dennis Carmichael (Rege-Jean Page). When Six is targeted as “disposable,” because he discovered something he shouldn’t have, he fights to stay alive, with psychopathic mercenary Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans) hot on his trail.
Lynn’s Take:
A humdinger of an action film, “The Gray Man” zips along in a cut-to-the-chase globe-trotting James Bond-meets-John Wick way.
As a conspiracy thriller, based on the 2009 debut novel by Mark Greaney, it’s a fast-paced story full of twists and turns that involves CIA dark secrets and the slippery operatives lurking in the shadows, existing in “the gray” territory. It is fueled by combat and dark comedy as well.
A growing distrust of government institutions can be surmised from the lean but muscular script from co-director Joe Russo, and “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame” screenwriters Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus.
While it might not be the most original plot or characters we have seen in variations before, “The Gray Man” succeeds as both an adrenaline rush and popular entertainment because of the Russo Brothers’ ability to stage bold and inventive action scenes, give it some oomph with humorous interaction, and a high-octane cast of heavy hitters.
I mean, Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans as bitter enemies? I’m there. It’s fun watching them go head-to-head, with Evans shedding his Captain America persona and reveling in the villain role. He brings the fire to Gosling’s carefully cultivated ice. Hansen is a despicable morally bankrupt goon who’s happiest when he’s menacing and torturing.
Gosling, whose range continues to impress – the same guy who’s in “La La Land” and “Crazy, Stupid, Love” also helmed “Drive” and “Blade Runner 2049” – is a tough, emotionless, very resourceful lethal weapon.
Gosling, who hasn’t been on screen since his underrated work as Neil Armstrong in “The First Man” in 2018, is in fighting form – showing off considerable martial arts skills. As a jacked and battered ‘Six,’ he’s in service to his country, a guy the grateful nation knows nothing about, as long as he does what he’s told and doesn’t leave a trail.
Preferring freedom to being locked up until he’s an old man, Gosling portrays one of those enigmatic operatives who developed a sense of duty from his like-a-father trainer, well-played by am exemplary Billy Bob Thornton.
Just so we’re not jaded – we’ve seen “Mission: Impossible” and countless other international spy games – the Russos ramp up the action to keep us interested. The ambitious duo are not playing it safe and the global manhunt offers elaborate action sequences.
Cinematographer Stephen F. Windon masterfully captures the souped-up choreography – and the fact that he’s filmed the past five “Fast and Furious” movies starting with no. 4, “Tokyo Drift,” may have something to do with it. Smart move, Joe and Anthony.
The Russo brothers have now worked with Evans on four movies, starting with “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” then “Captain America: Civil War,” wrapping up with the last two Avengers films. (Just FYI – the grand finale “Endgame” is the second-highest grossing movie of all-time next to “Avatar.”)
Evans and Gosling bring the mega-watt star power, but the supporting cast is first-rate as well, with Ana de Armas reuniting with her “Knives Out” costar Evans.
In his first major role since the magnetic Duke of Hastings on first season of “Bridgerton,” Rege-Jean Page oozes evil as the imperious CIA boss up to no good.
While the testosterone quotient is high, the women admirably hold their own. De Armas is a well-trained agent who has Six’s back, and in a too-brief role, demonstrated her martial arts prowess in the last James Bond movie, “No Time to Die.”
Julia Butters, who stood out as the child actress in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” plays Fitzroy’s niece that he’s raising; she has been kidnapped by Hansen.
Other first-class women include Jessica Henwick as a CIA facilitator. She is one of the “Game of Thrones” alumni and was last seen in “The Matrix Resurrections” as Bugs. And Alfre Woodard appears briefly as a big boss.
Before the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Russo brothers were mostly known for television comedy, winning an Emmy for directing “Arrested Development.” They are certainly efficient, and the film is a manageable 2 hours and 2 minutes.
Netflix spared no expense, with a $200 million budget making it the highest one, along with “Red Notice” (the high-ranked Dwayne Johnson-Gal Gadot-Ryan Reynolds action-thriller).
“The Gray Man” delivers on the thrill ride the Russos promise, boosted by a first-class ensemble.