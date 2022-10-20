Streaming on Netflix Oct. 26.
THE PLOT:
Single mother of two Amy Loughren (Jessica Chastain) works tirelessly as a nurse in the ICU unit at Parkfield Memorial Hospital. She is struggling financially and has a worsening heart condition. Ironically, she also doesn’t have health insurance for four more months, forcing her to hide her health or get fired.
When Charlie Cullen (Eddie Redmayne) arrives as a new nurse, he discovers Amy’s secret and starts helping her.
Meanwhile, patients are mysteriously dying in the ICU. When two detectives (Noah Emmerich and Nnamdi Asomugha) are brought in, they must find a possible killer and overcome hurdles that the hospital and their police chief throw at them.
As the deaths mount and the investigation unfolds, Amy realizes that Charlie may not only be responsible for deaths at Parkfield, but possibly at other hospitals as well.
KENT’S TAKE:
“The Good Nurse” is based on a true story and is adapted from a book by Krysty Wilson-Cairns. Amy is a struggling health care worker worn to a nub by the hospital’s cost-cutting, the emotional depletion caused by her job and stresses from health issues. When she meets and befriends Charlie, she finds a quiet, thoughtful man who supports her at work and home, and helps with her health issues.
Director Tobias Lindholm brings viewers a tight thriller with a slow burn of tension. This narrative sets a perfect mood of dark, cloying depression as Amy struggles with stresses at home and at work. This forlorn woman keeps her head down to embrace the grind of nursing to offer smiles, kind words and hope to her patients, while trying to do the same with her young girls at home. Charlie swoops in to shore-up Amy’s faltering countenance.
This story blossoms into a more complex and emotional story when the detectives get involved. As outsiders, they (and we) begin to realize who the heroes and villains really are.
The cast is excellent and bolsters the strong writing. Chastain’s Amy is the innocent victim who both cares for and fears Charlie at different moments in the film. Redmayne gives a memorable performance in his dual role. The nuance with which he plays the quiet caring man ready to snap at any moment perfectly ratchets up the tension and emotion.
Couple this strong performance with a narrative that lets audiences witness all the elements of the investigation and cover-up allowing these aspects to perfectly blend and ramp up the stakes.
“The Good Nurse” has strong vitals as this thriller will increase heart rates, and pull viewers to the edge of their seats. Audiences will struggle to determine who is more of a monster — the killer or the hospitals?
LYNN'S TAKE:
Risk management, the American medical system and a litigious society are focal points into a criminal investigation of mysterious patient deaths in the riveting “The Good Nurse.”
But what separates this true crime drama as more of a “howdunit,” rather than a whodunit, is the way the real-life characters are humanely portrayed. Oscar winners Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne are in top form, delivering nuanced, lived-in performances as two empathetic nurses leaning on each other. Their bond is the heart of the story.
The shy but attentive and thoughtful Cullen had been bouncing around several hospitals, with whispers and suspicions, but superiors — worried about lawsuits and unwanted law enforcement involvement — seemed to “send it on”down the road, until compassionate Amy helped investigators, at great personal risk.
Noah Emmerich and Nnamdi Asomugha are convincing as the Newark detectives frustrated by the system’s closed doors and lack of communication. As a risk management superior, Kim Dickens is chilling — an ice-cold corporate manager whose doubt creeps in, subtly readable on her face.
The director’s focus is on Amy as an ordinary hero who makes extraordinary decisions because she is a “good nurse.” The film’s hushed tones and how methodically it details the steps to finally catching the killer comes together in satisfying fashion.
With its stellar cast, “The Good Nurse” succeeds as a cautionary tale by highlighting the everyday healthcare heroes doing heartfelt work. But also shows how aberrant behavior can go undetected, and lays bare the cracks in the system. To the brave souls willing to stick their neck out for truth, this movie’s
for you.