The Gift: The Journey of Johnny Cash

Kent's Take:
Johnny Cash “The Man In Black,” is a folk hero, legend and soundtrack favorite.
His voice is as indelible as his name. Yet, for his distinctive powerful voice and for all his toe-tapping hit songs, Cash is known as much for his struggles as for his music.
From the very beginning, his mother told him his voice and writing were “God-given,” – a gift he should never squander.
The tragic death of his brother Jack forever influenced Johnny who sometimes wondered if Jack was God’s sacrifice for his own success.
Cash’s voice was a blend of Arkansas gravel flavored with smooth Kentucky Whiskey. It would grab you from the moment you heard it to grind you up and spit you out a fan.
Exiting the Air Force, Cash was determined to get on the radio and was eventually signed with Sun records and toured with a fledgling Elvis Presley. It was as much his style as his music that attracted Sun Records. Cash held his guitar like a rifle, aiming his musical talents at his audience daring them to sit still, to stop clapping and not be moved.
Director Thom Zimny presents Johnny Cash within a historical context to create a complete picture of the artist and man, as well as his influence on music. This film has no talking heads feeding us information. Instead, using archival footage of Cash and the events unfolding around him, Zimny shows how poverty, war, drugs and inner struggles influenced Cash and then how Cash took those influences and wrote his music to bring his struggles and observations into our lives.
As Cash toured in the mid to late 1950s, the demands took a toll on him. He began using amphetamines and barbituates to stay awake and sleep between gigs. He soon became addicted.
The road also took a toll on his home life. His marriage was failing and he was an absentee father for his girls. He had to choose, “ . . . be a legend or be a father . . .” He chose the legend.
Zimny also gives us the origins behind some of Cash’s hits, such as “Folsom Prison Blues.” Being moved by the film “Folsom Prison,” Cash wrote the song from the vantage point of the prisoner, making the singer/prisoner a sympathetic figure.
Cash always kept his religious roots, playing/recording hymns and gospels, but also representing the disenfranchised and downtrodden.
As the drugs took their toll and his marriage ended, Cash met and fell in love with June Carter – a member of a legendary musical family. It was Johnny’s relationship with June that brought him a solid foundation upon which to build a family and a career.
To think that they lived happily ever after is but “a fairy tale,” Johnny and June found much happiness, but as struggles followed Cash like a rabid fan, his rollercoaster ride through life gave him plenty of material for his music.
“The Gift: The Journey of Johnny Cash” is both uplifting and inspirational as we find a genuine person willing to show his flaws and scars alongside his talents. This honest documentary was made with loving care to truly show the man, the music and how they became one.