In theaters June 16
THE PLOT:
Barry Allen/The Flash (Ezra Miller) works with Batman (Ben Affleck/Michael Keaton) and Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) to keep Gotham citizens safe from the clutches of evil doers.
All-the-while, Barry works tirelessly to help his father prove his innocence in his mother’s murder. One frustrated night, Barry goes for a sprint and discovers he can go back in time.
Heading back to save his mother, Barry quickly realizes his error. He has lost his powers and thus, his way back through time, there are no meta-humans (Wonder Woman, Superman, Cyborg) and realizes his younger self is REALLY annoying.
As Barry begins to piece together his situation, Earth is invaded by General Zod as in his own time, but now there are no meta-humans to stop him. Barry must find allies, new and old to stop Zod and help him fix the time disaster he has created.
KENT’S TAKE:
“The Flash” is finally moving the needle for DC films – finally putting ALL the pieces together to create a blockbuster-worthy film that casual and super fans will enjoy.
Barry, like Bruce Wayne, is a product of his tragedy. “Every scar we have makes us who we are.” States Wayne when Barry suggests that he could save Wayne’s parents.
This feature is both dark and hopeful as sober Barry from the future works with happy-go-lucky Barry from his alternate past. This new world is vulnerable to any threat without meta-humans to protect them, so Barry sets out to find out where or what happened to Batman, Superman and Cyborg.
Writers Christina Hodson and Jody Harold adapt a story based on the 2011 comic book “Flashpoint.” Bringing a balanced mixture of action and exposition, humor, and drama this narrative offers insight into a concept we all ponder – what if we could change something in our past, would it make our future better? Barry is smart but flawed, skilled as The Flash, but struggles as a regular person. One may think that time travel is the fuel for this story, but it isn’t, it’s Barry’s internal struggle that blinds him to the damage he has caused to other’s lives and the repercussions of his decisions.
The dialogue is tight and meaningful and helps shape the story and characters. There are also some important cameos and great character resurrections. Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman has a quick cameo in the opening and Affleck’s Bruce Wayne/Batman has a more extensive role, both help set the foundation for the plot crux, but they do it well. Keaton’s Batman and Shannon’s Zod are both resurrected to help galvanize this story with serious stakes and both flex their acting skills in their roles.
Superheroes from all eras get some fun cameos that give a respectful nod to what and who has come before. Director Andy Muschietti keeps this potentially confusing plot streamlined and focused which gives the film a good pace and yet still adds moments of fun and sci-fi fantasy.
The cinematography, sets and production style are beautiful and memorable. From dark, dank Gotham with its glowing neon, to Michael Keaton /Bruce Wayne’s vintage worn interiors of Wayne Manor, every setting is distinctive and draws audiences into this world.
The cast is fantastic. Keaton is wonderful as an aged Batman looking for a reason to slip on his rubber suit once again. Affleck’s Bruce Wayne is perfectly seasoned and fits well into his small role. Shannon is a great villain doing a lot with little screen time. His subtle Zod is confident and unstoppable. Another notable performance is that of Sasha Calle as Supergirl, her meta-human is not fully sold on humankind’s worthiness as she begins to realize that Zod has the upper hand. However, Ezra Miller’s Flash/Barry is the lynch pin of this narrative. His character is lovable, perfectly flawed and Barry’s journey is the thread that weaves this story tightly together. It’s truly sad that Miller will most likely be unable to continue his role as The Flash with his pending legal troubles on the horizon.
The digital effects are top-notch and don’t over-power the story. We learn alongside young Barry how to use his powers of lightning speed; we witness The Flash move through time and see Zod’s destruction.
“The Flash” ignites the summer movie-going experience with action, laughs and loss to offer an origin story that’s more than a Flash in the pan.
LYNN’S TAKE:
Worlds collide in a standard superhero spectacle involving the multiverse and time travel. But “The Flash” film wisely capitalizes on personalities, thus the intrigue builds in smart cameos, bounteous Easter eggs, and captivating performances both sentimental and sassy.
For someone whose childhood introduction to Batman was Adam West (1966-68) and Superman was George Reeves (1952-58) in the first television series of those classic comic book characters, “The Flash” feels both familiar and fresh in its use of Justice League mythology.
Flash’s first DC Comics was in 1940, and the Scarlet Speedster has smoothly transitioned to a number of film and TV series. Barry Allen’s superpower is superspeed, which occurred when he was struck by a bolt of lightning in a lab, resulting in a chemical bath.
In the latest franchise reinvention, Ezra Miller first appeared in “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” in 2016, and subsequently in “Suicide Squad: (2016), “Justice League” (2017) and “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” (2021).
In this stand-alone, their portrayal is actually spot-on, deftly depicting the nerdy, annoying, hyperactive young guy trying to come to grips with his abilities – and his enormous appetite is a running gag – and the responsibilities of coming to the rescue. They easily transition from snarky encounters to poignant interactions with his mother before her death, and his concern for his father in jail for her murder.
The elephant in the room is that Miller, 30, has made headlines for being arrested and charged with crimes, and later, sought professional help for mental health issues. Warner Brothers and the DC powers-at-be stuck with them for the role.
As an artist, they made a mark as Credence Barebone in the “Fantastic Beasts” movie trilogy, and their breakthrough role was in 2011 as the evil Kevin in “We Need to Talk About Kevin,” following up that critical acclaim as Patrick in “The Perks of Being a Wallflower.”
As The Flash, they are spry in scenes with superheroes and villains alike but tugs at the heartstrings in the family flashbacks to give the film some emotional depth.
Using his powers to go back in time and save his mother, Barry unwittingly creates a world without heroes. Oh, General Zod (Michael Shannon) has returned, ready to wreak planetary havoc. The Flash enlists a Bruce Wayne, retired as Batman, another incarnation of himself, and an imprisoned stranger to help right the world.
Inspired by DC Comics’ 2011 “Flashpoint,” co-screenwriters Christina Hodson and Joby Harold have crafted a different type of Supergirl, aka Kara Zor-El, Superman’s cousin. Sasha Calle is impressive as the endangered Kryptonian.
Hodson, who was behind “Birds of Prey,” has cleverly twisted some of the old-fashioned tropes.
Director Andy Muschietti, who directed “It” and its sequel, has delivered an entertaining story, giving fans reason to cheer throughout the 2-hour, 24-minute film, but it does eventually run out of steam in those climactic bombastic battles.
However, the finale’s big reveal is a good one, and there is the proverbial end-credits scene to stay for, although not as thrilling as some of Marvel’s best.
But any film with the extraordinary Michael Keaton as Batman, scene-stealer that he is, is worth the admission price.
This is a spoiler-free review, but some of those superheroes who show up briefly in the galaxy made my heart happy.
“The Flash” may be imperfect, but it’s far from the dud other franchises have unsuccessfully mounted in the past two years.