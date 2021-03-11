In local theaters on 3/12.
The Plot:
Anthony (Anthony Hopkins) is an elderly man struggling with dementia. Fighting to remain independent, he begins to sink deeper into his disease. Identities become confused, time skips and his reality begins to shred. His only remaining anchor becomes the patience and love his family offers.
Kent’s Take:
“The Father” is an eye-opening film that truly brings viewers into the world of Dementia. The utter confusion, the fear and the frustration are all mixed into this story with a measured patience that makes this narrative so memorable.
We meet the players in this tragedy through Anthony’s eyes and mind. As Anthony meets friends and family, identifying them becomes confusing. His confusion becomes ours.
The importance of understanding a disease comes in experiencing what it’s like to live each day with this sour companion. With dementia, this affliction distorts and changes the victim’s reality – an ultimate betrayal of the senses – as familiarity flees and faces lose their meaning.
Writer/director Florian Zeller along with screenwriter Christopher Hampton create the ultimate Yin & Yang – a beautifully tragic film dipped in both love and bitterness. As Anthony slowly slides further from his reality he becomes more and more alone escalating his fears along with the audience’s empathy.
Anthony Hopkins is this film. He is magnificent as he rages in frustration, gives an empty stare full of confusion or sobs a knowing cry of defeat. We witness a drawing-in of himself as his world shrinks and shrinks and almost disappears. We care for this lost soul wandering through the empty halls of his memories and we have Anthony Hopkins to thank for this experience.
The supporting cast is strong and solidifies this film with caring performances, yet for all the skill they bring to this story, they are merely satellites revolving around Anthony.
This film is one of my top films of 2020 and deserves the attention it has received from critics. “The Father” will awaken a sober realization of the struggles Dementia patients experience as they slowly dissolve into darkness.
Lynn's Take:
Without sentimentality, “The Father” depicts a man’s growing dementia and the sheer terror of his disorientation he feels as he doesn’t realize what is happening as he loses his grip on reality. In a bravura Anthony Hopkins draws us into his world as we are caught as off-guard as he is.
Many families endure these same situations as matriarchs and patriarchs age, so this is a relatable journey that hits close to home as we watch a proud, intelligent, successful man decline and his family feels helpless in response.
Because of the film’s honesty, it is a hard watch, but its shared humanity is what gets us through the experience.
Florian Zeller, who wrote the 2012 play, “La Pere,” in his native tongue, won the 2014 Moliere Award for Best Play in France. The play went on to open in London and on Broadway, with Frank Langella winning his fourth Tony Award for his performance as the title character. The English translation by playwright Christopher Hampton, Oscar winner for “Dangerous Liaisons,” is what is used for the film adaptation.
Zeller has also directed this film, and with sly editing and deft production design, we are kept guessing about the time and place, and what’s going on in Hopkins’ residence and in his head.
The ensemble is first-rate, particularly Olivia Colman as his adult daughter. We feel her pain acutely.
Both Hopkins and Colman have received much acclaim for their performances, and with Oscar nominations March 15, one can predict their names will be on the short lists.
While Hopkins, one of our finest actors, has an incredible range as a performer, it is in this film’s final 10 minutes where he gives everything he is capable of and leaves us shattered.
As “The Father,” it is perhaps his best work in a storied career, including an Oscar for the creepiest villain of all-time in “The Silence of the Lambs” and last year’s astute portrait of former Pope Benedict in “The Two Popes.”
This is a film that will linger for a long time.