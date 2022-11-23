In theaters Nov. 23
THE PLOT:
The Fabelmans arrive in Arizona in the 1950s to follow their father, Burt (Paul Dano) as he climbs the career ladder in computing innovation. Mom, Mitzi (Michelle Williams) is a skilled concert pianist and free spirit who fends off her feelings to be a wife and mother.
Sammy (Gabriele LaBelle) is their firstborn and discovers a deep passion for filmmaking, one that will test his metal and that of his family.
KENT’S TAKE:
“The Fabelmans” is a semi-biographical drama based upon Steven Spielberg’s adolescence.
The Fabelmans are a Jewish family immersed in their culture, and their passions. As Sammy becomes addicted to filmmaking, he begins to see his life through the lens of his camera.
Writer/director Steven Spielberg (along with Tony Kushner) brings his early life (from ages 7-18) to the screen. Unfortunately, it is easier to describe what this film isn’t rather than what it is. It is not about Spielberg’s professional filmmaking career, it’s not about a horrible childhood that forged an enduring passion for storytelling, and it’s not about that “ah-ha” moment that awakens the young lad to his skills of filmmaking.
This narrative is about an eccentric family in a buttoned-down era. A family with plenty of moxie, but one not very different from your family or mine. That’s the problem with this film. The story lacks distinction and drama compared to today’s standards. This is not to mean that the Fabelmans are boring, it means that today’s society is so vastly changed (for the worse?) that the Fabelmans struggle with depression, infidelity, racism and bullying almost seem quaint. This lack of drama slows the pace of the film, weakening its energy, making the film feel listless.
Audiences will connect with the Fabelmans, they will root for Sammy, but there is a distinct struggle with an emotional connection to the story. This comes in the lack of an anchor on which to attach our stronger emotions. Sammy is good kid, but as we wait for him to realize his place in the world, we begin to drift.
The cast is skilled and gives top-notch performances, especially Williams and Dano who display their own passions for acting with the commitments to their roles, but the meandering plot limits our connections to the characters.
Viewers wait for some punch to kick the story into gear, but that never arrives. It’s an ironic twist that one of the greatest filmmakers of all time struggles to adequately tell his own story.
The few themes that drive this story – follow your heart, no matter where it takes you – and everything happens for a reason – are more suited for fortune cookies than a 2.5-hour feature film. “The Fabelmans” is meant to reveal the roots of Steven Spielberg’s passion for filmmaking, but instead becomes a lethargic tale that is too close to his heart.