In theaters Sept. 17
THE PLOT:
The rise, fall and redemption of televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker is told from her point of view. In the 1970s and 80s, Tammy Faye and her husband Jim Bakker created the world’s largest religious broadcasting network, making a name for themselves through a message of love, acceptance and prosperity. Financial improprieties, scheming rivals and sex scandals toppled their empire in the late 1980s.
LYNN’S TAKE:
A virtuoso performance from a never-better Jessica Chastain is the calling card of “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” which makes the disgraced televangelist a sympathetic character.
Instead of mocking her, like many people did during the scandal revelations, director Michael Showalter presents her as a naïve yet deeply committed Christian who came from humble beginnings in small town Minnesota to co-found The PTL Club with her charismatic preacher husband, Jim Bakker. She viewed helping all walks of life as her noble mission.
The Bakkers’ penchant for extraordinary creature comforts and their ever-expanding empire, which included a theme park, is shown in vivid detail, as is Tammy Faye’s gaudy tastes and personal appearance.
Chastain takes on Tammy Faye’s “gee golly whiz” persona, portraying her effervescent personality. She truly did desire to help others while she did not suppress her needs and wants.
A poor girl – the oldest of eight children – had a strict mother, whose sin was being divorced. She is played by Tony winner Cherry Jones in a measured performance.
Tammy Faye met Jim Bakker at Bible college, and they were a well-suited match. He was a gifted salesman and Andrew Garfield nails this slick aspect of Bakker’s character. Their rise on television is remarkable as he parlayed his talent for preaching into a multi-million-dollar business.
Chastain and Garfield work well together, projecting the wholesome values expected of their faith and profession – although as the characters, she’s more sincere and he’s more controlling about her actions and what she says, in her unfiltered way. Their accents are sustained throughout.
Money pours in as the couple conveys sincerity on air, unlike Jerry Falwell, portrayed as a pompous control-freak by Vincent D’Onofrio, who abhors gays and feminists. The Bakkers didn’t discriminate.
As their schemes become more grandiose, talk of improprieties grow louder and the press exposes the scandals. Bakkers’ laundry list of offenses is well-documented as the press uncovered mismanaged funds diverted for personal use, and more.
Bakker was convicted on 24 counts in 1989 and received a 45-year prison sentence, which was reduced to eight years, and he was released in 1994. Tammy Faye divorced him after being married from 1961 to 1992.
She attempted a comeback and married Roe Messner in 1993, not mentioned in the film, and she died in 2007 from colon cancer. She raised two children by Bakker, a son and daughter, and that isn’t delved into much.
Written by Abe Sylvia, based upon the documentary “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” by Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato, he keeps the story to key highs and lows. The biggest takeaway is that it’s not a hatchet job. Nor is it that deep.
The real star, however, is the make-up, hairstyles and her fashions. Seventeen people are credited for the makeup and hair.
Costume designer Mitchell Travers emphasized the contemporary fashions of the decade for Tammy Faye’s on-air and public appearances.
For 2 hours and 6 minutes, Tammy Faye’s story is compelling, one of being swept up in the limelight and allowing men to control her destiny. She had no use for the greedy backstabbers, and as her husband’s affections waned, she didn’t have the strong coping mechanisms encouraged today. Although she needed to take charge of her own life, the narrative is on her side.