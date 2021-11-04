In theaters Nov. 5
THE PLOT:
The Eternals are immortal beings from the planet Olympia, who came to Earth 7,000 years ago, shaping history and civilizations—but are not to interfere with any conflicts or alter human events, unless it’s their nemesis, the Deviants, so says their creator, Arishem, a Celestial.
After what transpired in “Avengers: Endgame” in 2019, these ancient aliens, who have been living in secret, must come out of the shadows and reunite to battle Deviants, their ancient ferocious winged enemy that they thought was vanquished but has reappeared, more vicious than ever. The lines blur between who is good and who is evil.
KENT’S TAKE:
“The Eternals” is a formulaic plot-driven film that seems totally disassociated from the previous Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).
The Eternals are immortals who have been on Earth for 7000 years observing human development, but unable to interfere except when their arch enemies, the alien Deviants disrupt society.
Whether Marvel is setting up another fantastic over-arching plot or not, Disney must keep in mind that the reason the previous Phases were successful is because each film was itself a wonderful story within the larger story. This is not happening as of late. With the disappointing “Black Widow” and now “The Eternals,” fans are starting to wonder if the MCU has lost its luster.
In this mythologically-based narrative, we discover a group of immortals who have been quietly watching humanity develop, only to intercede when humanities development is threatened . . . hello? Thanos, Infinity Stones, The Snap? Half of humanity gone? Yet, the Eternals remained hidden. This was asked in the film, but never adequately answered.
Writer/director Chloe Zhao along with writers Patrick Berleigh and Ryan Firpo have stumbled here. Their story lacks strong themes and distinctive characters. The dialogue is uninspired and the story doesn’t stir the emotions. The love story between Sersi and Ikaris lacks emotional depth and the dialogue lacks conviction and is stagnant with forced cliché’s.
There is plenty of action, but since the story behind the special effects is lacking, it’s as though we are watching a brand new franchise, struggling to learn characters and the mission.
The mission is also ambiguous as this run-of-the-mill adventure is mostly fights against alien dinosaurs and exposition trying to explain an weak plot. The Eternals have been doing their thing for eons and now that they have been on Earth, everything has changed, they love humanity so much that they decide to rebel against a god.
This seems to have pretty much made the entire “Infinity War” irrelevant as demigods decide to go up against a god.
The cast is truly wasted as the characters are only defined by their powers (which are never really outlined).
The special effects are top notch and is really the only reason to visit this film.
“The Eternals” is a disappointing let down, that flags a problem with the next phase of the MCU. The current heroes are lacking the charm and stories that our favorites Marvel heroes have offered to viewers in bushels-full.
LYNN’S TAKE:
Trying to save the world shouldn’t be boring, but “Eternals” is one big giant yawn -- and easily the worst film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
A cumbersome, confusing, and unexciting plot sets up a battle for world domination, attempts to explain why this course of action is necessary and tries to assert itself in a superhero world.
Question: if they didn’t help when Thanos wreaked havoc, but name-drop Avengers, then why aren’t any of our beloved ‘other guys” there? As they zip around through time, space and continents, The Eternals explain their places and fix things, as rivalries and romances emerge. However, it’s a lot to absorb, and are we caring by now?
The story is based on comic book characters created by Jack Kirby in 1976, and follows the same trajectory of the familiar debates of destiny and free will, and is living forever a blessing or a curse?
The main problem, besides this overblown spectacle feeling average, is a too-large unnecessarily complicated cast that appears based on Greek gods, with riffs on those names. Sersi not Circe, Ikaris not Icarus, Ajak not Ajax – get it?
These generic characters, in various shades of goodness and villainy, are created from a grab bag of qualities and mass produced in a comic book assembly line. To its credit, Marvel has assembled its most diverse cast yet, including a gay character who is in a same-sex marriage.
While the ensemble has some very talented and interesting performers – including the versatile Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, a genius scientist, and the poorly used Barry Keogan, so creepy in his breakout role in “The Killing of a Sacred Deer,” as a very crabby Druig whose superpower in mind control, several are under-utilized.
Angelina Jolie seems like a waste of money as window dressing playing Thena, who can wield a sword and a spear very well in intense combat but has memory issues. And I couldn’t figure out Selma Hayak’s Ajak, for she is set up as the leader but mystery ensues about her intentions.
While others took on more than they could handle: Gemma Chan is one-note as omnipotent Sersi, who is desired both by her British professor boyfriend Dane (Kit Harrington, barely in it) and her former lover Ikaris (Richard Madden, also a “Game of Thrones” alum), who is in full swagger mode.
Nevertheless, a few charmed in their roles, including a buff Kumail Nanjiani humorous as Kingo, a Bollywood superstar and Lia McHugh as the shapeshifter Sprite. Don Lee has fun as the hulking Gilgamesh, who has turned into a skilled chef/homebody taking care of Thena.
Phastos’ son Jack is winningly played by Esai Daniel Cross, and Lauren Ridloff is pleasant as the deaf Makkari.
Despite the gifts of Oscar-winning director Chloe Zhao, known for her visual style and was so distinct in “Nomadland,” this film has an undistinguished look. Sure, there are shots of beautiful landscapes, but we’re globe-trotting so much that it begins to look like stock footage advertisers use to entice us on vacations.
She was part of the screenwriting team too, that included Patrick Burleigh and Ryan Firpo. Complex and unwieldy, the script features lots of exposition inserted in between the customary superhero banter.
The soundtrack has some unusual ‘on-the-nose’ choices, including good use of “Time” by Pink Floyd but really, Skeeter Davis’ “The End of the World”?
The battles are boring and the computer-generated graphics are repetitive. Two hours and 37 minutes later, I could not wait for “Eternals” to end (and with a Foreigner song?) But you have to stay for the obligatory revelation scene during the credits.