The Plot:
1960 finds the Cold War in full swing. Krushchev furthers a plan to place the Russian missles within striking distance of the U.S. – by placing them in Cuba. Britain and the U.S. discover this plan when a high ranking Russian official, Oleg Penkovsky (Merab Ninidze), secretly contacts the U.S.
Recruiting ordinary businessman, Greville Wynne (Benedict Cumberbatch) to make contact with Penkovsky, Wynne becomes a courier of Russian plans and state secrets.
As the tensions between Russia and the west escalate, Wynne becomes a more important figure in the clandestine operations in Russia. As the Cuban Missile Crisis begins to form, the Russians realize that they have a traitor. The hunt for the mole begins.
Kent’s Take:
“The Courier” is based upon the true story of Greville Wynne, an ordinary businessman sent to Russia to do business legitimately and covertly.
This film focuses less on the espionage and more on the actual players. Wynne is a successful and gregarious businessman who drinks a bit too much and had a truly forgettable military experience as a private. Yet, as he stepped up to serve Britain, he learned the meaning of bravery and sacrifice. Penkovsky realized that the two superpowers were heading toward nuclear war, especially with Krushchev’s aggressive nature and plan. Deciding to betray his country, he began a chain of events that would ultimately help stop the Cuban Missile standoff from escalating into WWIII.
Director Dominic Cooke brings a period piece rich in this buttoned up era, with a tense mood and history unfolding. Communication between rival countries was remote and infrequent. The general mood was mistrust on both sides and each was ready to react if necessary.
Yet, this film boils these tensions down to a theme that Penkovsky states in the film – change starts with two people, that peace must begin somewhere. Wynne and Penkovsky become friends and it’s that friendship that disrupts the undercover business in which they participated.
Cooke captures the period very well, offering conservative values in a cloak-and-dagger setting. This dark moody film dampens the potential tension with its character focus. As things escalate for Wynne in Russia, his marriage falters due to the secrets he must keep – adding more stress to the character, but not the audience.
The cast is excellent all around. Cumberbatch is perfectly frumpy and ordinary, fearful and uneasy. While Ninidze’s Penkovsky is sober, yet friendly to Wynne. He realizes that this is an ordinary businessman, not a spy and he appreciates the risk Wynne has taken.
“The Courier” is another interesting film regarding a series of events that play into a larger historical one. The testament that small moments play a significant role in world events is both fascinating and compelling, however, just as compelling is the human side of sacrifice, friendship and bravery that injects this film with its soul.