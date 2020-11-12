The Plot:
Two friends are cycling up a hill in the beautiful foothills of France. Mike (Michael Angelo Covino) talks of pedaling cadence; Kyle (Kyle Marvin) thanks him for getting his out-of-shape body on the bike. Kyle talks about his upcoming wedding when Mike drops a bomb that he has slept with Kyle’s fiancée . . . recently. Thus begins the story of a friendship that has its ups and downs, a journey that will follow these two men through thick and thin and ultimately, maturity.
Kent's Take:
“The Climb” is a quirky, off-center comedy divided into seven engaging chapters that hold giggles, uneasy laughs and guffaws.
Mike is self-centered and disguises this with direct, sensible comments that are too blunt. Kyle is the exact opposite, always thinking of others before himself. As these two high school friends stagger through life, audiences are treated to a slow train wreck that somehow has no fatalities. Mike ends up marrying Kyle’s ex-fiancée, to Kyle’s chagrin, of course. When fate deals a pivotal blow to Mike, Kyle once again assumes the role of friend and the saga continues.
Writer/Director Michael Angelo Corvino creates a memorable film by making ordinary characters interesting. He does this by mixing their flaws alongside comical dialogue and situations. When Mike admits his impropriety to Kyle, Kyle begins to yell and chase him on the bike, while Mike apologizes. Mike then gets in a shouting match that results in a wrestling match with a driver on the road – a funny moment that also ends their animosity toward one another.
Corvino also shoots this film in small vignettes that create bite-sized moments of laughter and poignancy that reveal humanity at both its best and worst. Corvino’s directing style also offers viewers beautifully framed shots and warm, engaging settings that help tag emotions to the scene, guiding us into his entertaining fantasy.
Corvino and Marvin both give honest acting performances, laying bare their character’s flaws and troubles as well as their strengths to endear audiences to these struggling men. It is easy to see ourselves within these characters, furthering our interest in their story.
“The Climb’s” title is also a call to viewers to take a chance on this small film, to climb out of your COVID-19/post-election funk and take a chance on this worthwhile film – it will help restore your emotional cadence.