The Bad Guys

In theaters April 22.
THE PLOT:
Wolf (Sam Rockwell) and his crew, Tarantula (Awkwafina), Snake (Marc Maron), Shark (Craig Robinson) and Piranha (Anthony Ramos) are at the top of their game as bad guys. Their hideout is filled with loot and their heads are filled with opportunities for more heists. Their mantra, “Go bad or go home.”
Wolf suggests that they pull off the ultimate heist, stealing the Golden Dolphin trophy, an award given to the citizen of the year for being the ultimate good person.
When their heist falls apart and they are captured, Governor Diane Foxington (Zazie Beetz) tries to throw the book at them, but citizen of the year Professor Marmalade (Richard Ayoade) convinces her to give them a second chance in the hopes that he can reform these life-long criminals into good guys.
KENT’S TAKE:
“Bad Guys” is an animated feature with a confusing demographic target. This film has too much exposition for kids and not enough punch for adults.
Wolf is a smooth talker, charming his way through life, but a chance good deed offers him a new experience – he feels good about himself.
Fighting his nature against the tingly feeling of goodness is the crux of this film. Have we come to the point where we must teach our kids that being good is actually a beneficial thing? I’m going to assume that the filmmakers were actually pushing the point that everyone deserves forgiveness and a second chance.
Wolf’s crew begins the film in a “Reservoir Dogs” meets “Zootopia” style with Wolf and his crew establishing themselves as skilled thieves, but what is never really established in the film is a hook. I never cared about these characters, they moved through the film, but I didn’t care whether they succeeded or not. And my 15-year-old called the main plot twist 20 minutes into the film.
The predictable nature of this film is similar to instinctual reaction. I just knew who each of these characters were as far as their persona. Using their particular animal skills was smart. Wolf was a smooth operator, tarantula was a computer wiz (eight legs help), Snake was sly, shark was a master of disguise and piranha was just crazy. Unfortunately, their personalities didn’t go beyond this.
This film is driven by its story, not it’s characters, so the story has to have a “wow factor,” it doesn’t. The animation is fun and cartoony, the dialogue is smart and witty and the pacing is good, but the film, at 100 minutes, is too long.
As stated above, who is this film made for? Kids will find the film too talky, adults will find the film too childish, this film lacks an audience demographic.
“Bad Guys” is about the secrets we keep and the power of forgiveness. As Wolf struggles to be a good guy, audiences will struggle to define this mediocre film as good, too.
LYNN'S TAKE:
While “The Bad Guys” may not be the most original of animated tales, its appeal lies in colorful crafty characters, an inspired voice cast and vibrant visuals.
The humorous action-comedy is based on a series of illustrated children’s graphic novels by Australian author Aaron Blabey that started in 2015. The anthropomorphic animals, who call their gang The Bad Guys, try to perform good deeds to change society’s perception of them, but their efforts fall short, usually.
In this DreamWorks animated feature, the notorious criminals Mr. Wolf (Sam Rockwell), Mr. Snake (Marc Maron), Mr. Piranha (Anthony Ramos), Mr. Shark (Craig Robinson) and Ms. Tarantula “Webs” (Awkwafina) are finally caught, much to the delight of human Police Chief (Alex Borstein).
Wolf hatches a plan to save them from jail time, which Governor Foxington (Zazie Beetz) agrees to, and that is for philanthropic award-winning world citizen, a guinea pig named Professor Marmalade (Richard Ayaode), to mentor them on how to be good. But it’s all a con so they can fool everyone and pull off a big heist.
Director Pierre Perifel, in his feature debut, keeps everything zippy with a breakneck pace. He worked on the animated films “Kung Fu Panda 2” and “Rise of the Guardians,” so has familiarity with animal characters.
While the film is a kids’ book adaptation, it also is reminiscent of The Rat Pack’s coolness in the “Ocean’s 11” caper, and the loyal family vibe of the “Fast and Furious” crew.
It also reminded me of the short-lived Hanna-Barbera animated series “Top Cat” from my youth, which was a knock-off of Phil Silvers’ “Sgt. Bilko” –mischievous con artists hatching get-rich-quick schemes.
For as lightweight as the material is, Etan Cohen’s screenplay has some hooks and quips for adults, with additional material by Yoni Brenner and Hilary Winston.
Cohen, who is responsible for the prescient and criminally underrated “Idiocracy” as well as the clever “Tropic Thunder,” has worked in animated series – “King of the Hill” and “American Dad,” among them.
For the kiddos, there are the typical over-the-top situations, slapstick, and outrageous car chases to keep their attention.
The sight gags are geared for the young set – as the colossal shark tries to disguise himself as a society matron while impish sharp-toothed fish has toxic gas-like flatulence.
The voice cast enlivens the narrative considerably. Sam Rockwell brings a slick jauntiness – think Clooney -- to the street-wise ringleader Wolf, the big baddie saddled with a negative image from all the fairy tales and nursery rhymes.
Indie darlings Marc Maron, Zazie Beetz and Richard Ayaode have fun in their roles, amping up their characters’ personalities. In their pitch-perfect turns of phrase, the snake is a grouch, the fox is a flirt and the professor snobby condescendence, laying on thick the British manners.
Anthony Ramos breaks loose in song – of course, the musical theater actor (“In the Heights,” “Hamilton”) would have a star turn in a gala musical number, “Good Tonight,” penned by Daniel Pemberton.
The prolific composer’s score here is reminiscent of 1970s heist movies. Pemberton’s ear for retro melodies to craft contemporary film compositions is impressive, as he has shown in “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” “The Man from U.N.C.L.E.” and “Being the Ricardos.”
Exaggerated in tone and style, “The Bad Guys” is not layered like Pixar, nor does it have any other agenda than to be an entertaining diversion for kids and parents alike.