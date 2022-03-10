Streaming on Netflix March 11
THE PLOT:
Adam Reed (Ryan Reynolds) escapes back in time from 2050 to search for his wife Laura (Zoe Saldaña) who has disappeared in 2018. But time travel isn’t an exact science especially when you are shot. Arriving in 2022, Adam enlists the help of his 12-year-old self (played by Walker Scobell). While piecing things together older Adam encounters his deceased father (Mark Ruffalo) and his bereaved mother (Jennifer Garner). With his younger self constantly prying into older Adam’s past (and younger Adam’s future), they must figure out a way to stop Maya Sorian (Catherine Keener) from altering their future, causing irreparable damage to time.
KENT’S TAKE:
“The Adam Project” is a sci-fi time travel story at its core, but woven throughout this actioner is a heartfelt tale about love, loss, and coming-of-age.
Although this description may sound like writers Jonathan Tropper, T.S. Nowlin and Jennifer Flackett bit off more than they can chew, but it works.
Initially, the “big Adam” interacting with “small Adam” doesn’t quite work. It comes across like a big brother bullying a younger brother. Yet, as the story progresses and big Adam begins to transform into a kinder, more forgiving Adam, their relationship begins to mesh and the film gains momentum.
What also helps keep a good pace to the film is a story that bounces between a sci-fi time travel adventure, a love story and a coming-of-age story. Action and emotion mix to create both drama and heartache as big Adam searches for his lost wife and small Adam searches for an anchor after recently losing his father.
The story is well-plotted and the dialogue is thoughtful and witty, giving audiences a chance to witness someone getting a second chance at moments in their lives. Add a strong cast with the likes of Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner, Ryan Reynolds and Catherine Keener and one knows that there will be a good balance of emotion in the film. Walker Scobell is the lynch pin of the entertainment in the film, his comfort in front of the camera as well as his charm, strengthens the film’s comedy, heartbreak and loving nature.
There are a few hiccups. The story is somewhat predictable as villain Sorian plays her villain cards predictably. Also, there is too much bad language, forcing this film to be jettisoned from the “family-friendly” category and most disappointing is fact that the language was totally unnecessary to the plot, the comedy and the characterization.
The special effects are top-notch offering a fun opportunity for tech-based action. The soundtrack is also memorable with oldies that get your foot tapping and pulse racing.
This film is a multi-layered story that is more heartfelt that action as a son discovers that some memories may be faulty, but the ones about love always ring true.