The Plot:
Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton) managed to abort the apocalypse, saving her son John from Killer Terminator robots. But fate deals her an unforgiving hand.
22 years later, Dani Ramos (Natalie Reyes) becomes the next target of an improved REV-9 Terminator.
With the help of Sarah Connor, an enhanced Human named Grace (Mackenzie Davis) and a T-800 Terminator (Arnold Schwarzenegger), Dani must discover why the future wants her dead and how to survive an unstoppable foe.
Kent's Take:
“Terminator: Dark Fate” is the sixth film in this 35 year old franchise. Like its namesake, this franchise just won’t die – and here we find they’ve given us an improved model.
The future is a bleak place. Connor’s future had Skynet taking over to destroy mankind – but she vanquished this system. In this current future an artificial intelligence (AI) built for cyber combat is now sending improved Terminators back in time to kill Mexico City resident Dani Ramos.
This series has brought us some of the most memorable phrases in film such as, “I’ll Be Back,” and ”Come with me if you want to live.” Defined by their relentless action and fast pace, one would think that after five films there isn’t much more mayhem that can be brought by Terminators – Oh how wrong you are!
The simplicity of these chase films is deceiving. The time travel element coupled with a violent Terminator adds a much needed and well used narrative that allows for twists and surprises.
“Terminator: Dark Fate” moves quickly and tirelessly, just like a Terminator. The action sequences are top-notch and keep the tension high.
Writers James Cameron and Charles H. Eglee manage to weave enough story among the wild digital action to give viewers an emotional anchor. Connor is already a fan favorite, but Davis’ Grace will also garner new ones – strong female characters have always been a staple of this franchise.
Themes of man vs. machine and fate vs. free will frame this narrative with irony. Schwarzenegger’s T-800 finds shreds of a soul, while Connor shrugs off the idea of a soul.
“Terminator: Dark Fate” explodes with tension from its opening and like its robotic inhabitants, is reckless, hardcore and unforgiving. Younger viewers will discover the power of a traditional action movie, while veterans of these films will drink in its violent glory.