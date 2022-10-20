In theaters Oct. 21
THE PLOT:
Lydia Tár (Cate Blanchett) is a world-renowned Maestro with accolades as long as your arm span. Her current project is interpreting Mahler’s Fifth Concerto and conducting it with the lauded Berlin orchestra.
As Lydia lives her busy life teaching, evaluating, practicing and lecturing, her life slowly spins out of control.
KENT’S TAKE:
“Tár” is both a remarkable film for its performances and directing, but disappointing for its pretentious undercurrent.
Tár is a smart, hardworking, demanding Maestro who has established herself as a force within the male-dominated conductor world. However, she is also emotionally separated, arrogant and petty.
As we follow her daily life through motherhood, her relationship and her professional life, we start to realize that she is like us, with flaws as well as strengths.
Writer/Director Todd Field brings viewers a film with its own flaws and strengths. The directing, cinematography and production of the film is outstanding as we follow a very slow journey into destruction as Lydia’s private, personal and professional flaws eventually catch up to her. Unfortunately, this film will leave you with more questions than answers. Is this a cautionary tale regarding decadence, pomposity and self-absorption? Or is this about the pitfalls and destructive nature of social media and its young wielders who use their newly gained power to destroy anyone with whom they disagree or see as bad? Is this a story about someone who tries to navigate life alone in a modern age? A weak theme is troublesome, but especially in a film with complexity and nuance. When this 2 hour and 40-minute journey is finished, audiences are left with a sour taste, for Lydia is not a monster, she is also certainly not an angel, thus we are left to our own interpretation of a life and career that is both remarkable and wanting.
The cast is skilled and saves this film from being a stinker. Blanchett is mesmerizing in her role and is the single reason to go see this film. Her Lydia is so layered and real, so flawed and yet interesting, so vulnerable and strong. She gathers us in in the opening monologue and never lets us go. She is fierce in this role and will get an Oscar nomination for this performance.
“Tár” is too long, with an opening 20-minute scene that introduces Lydia as an expert in her field flags a film as too academic and arrogant. This film almost seems to have been made for the Hollywood award season – meaning less for entertainment and more to win awards and accolades.
“Tár” is quite the sticky affair with excellent production and skilled acting, but audiences will get mired in a pit of weak themes leaving them with inescapable disappointment.