In theaters April 7.
THE PLOT:
Plumber brothers Mario (Chris Pratt) and Luigi (Charlie Day) struggle with their Brooklyn business as their antics seem to cause more harm than good. When they are mysteriously sucked into a vortex, they become separated. Luigi arrives in the Dark World of evil Bowser (Jack Black), while Mario lands in the colorful and inviting Mushroom World. Luigi soon finds himself captured and imprisoned while Mario learns that his brother is in trouble and is determined to save him.
Mario must now work with the Princess (Anya Taylor-Joy) and sidekick Toad (Keegan-Michael Key) to rescue Luigi, save Mushroom World, and realize his own potential.
KENT’S TAKE:
“Super Mario Bros. Movie” is based upon the popular Nintendo Games that have thrilled fans for decades, unfortunately this film is not nearly as entertaining as the video games.
Mario, along with his new friend Toad, head to the palace to ask the Princess for help. They quickly discover that they both want to stop Bowser.
This animated feature is a throwback to animated features of yore. This is certainly not story-driven and is only barely character-driven.
This film is oriented toward youngsters and fans of the game. Children will enjoy the basic nature of this film with the colorful animation and the diluted tension. However, fans are supposed to fawn over being dropped into classic Mario settings and meeting their favorite characters, but there is no substance within the story and Mario and company are superficial characters.
This narrative is so uninventive that a 7-year-old will discern the plot within the first 15 minutes of the film. Mario loses brother. Luigi is weak. Mario overcomes hurdles during his quest to help everyone – brothers unite to save the day.
The dialogue is uninspired and rudimentary. This not only stalls the pacing but contributes to another major problem with this film – poorly developed characters.
The mediocre dialogue doesn’t help to flesh out the characters like it does in “Wreck-it Ralph” or many other animated films. Princess is the only character who seems real and genuine and has a discernable personality.
The characters in general are simply the characters in the video game uttering lines to simply kick the story to the next animated action sequence – driving carts, flying off ramps, spinning out, jumping, and tumbling. These action sequences are cool . . . for about 15 minutes, then the lack of substance kicks in.
The skilled voice cast is totally wasted. Chris Pratt, Jack Black, and Charlie Day are some of the funniest people around and their comic timing, perfect inflection and pure emotion is non-existent because of the weak script – appalling!
Ultimately, there are no emotional ties to the story. Mario, Princess and Toad are likeable, but not loveable – leaving viewers wanting to hold their controllers rather than their movie tickets.