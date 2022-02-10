In theaters Feb. 3
THE PLOT:
Neil and Alice Bennett (Tim Roth and Charlotte Gainsbourg) are the core of a wealthy family on vacation in Mexico until a distant emergency cuts their trip short. When one relative disrupts the family's tight-knit order, people start questioning his puzzling behavior.
LYNN'S TAKE:
The ultimate in film snobbery, “Sundown” ‘auteur’ director Michel Franco wants us to believe his film is a societal litmus test.
What a bunch of hooey. He has arrogantly crafted an unsatisfying arthouse film using his familiar themes of class and privilege, jerking us around in the guise of being an important commentary on society.
It does, in great detail, show us the ever-growing disparity between the impoverished areas and the palatial resorts with extravagant price tags.
Franco supposedly wrote this part for Roth. The script is vague, at first, about whether the couple is married or fraternal on purpose, and eventually establishes that the Bennett family owns a pork producing empire, running farms, slaughterhouses and a business in Great Britain that has made them all super-rich.
The family is so affluent that son Neil lounges about while frenetic daughter Alice runs the company.
While luxuriating at a posh resort in Acapulco, Alice’s college-age son Colin (Samuel Bottomley) and daughter Alexa (Albertine Kotting McMillan) beg their mom to put the cellphone down and enjoy relaxing with them. Their uncle certainly is fine with chilling, although he sure looks glum in the water and while sunning.
Roth’s tortured-soul-but-inert-performance hinges on his body language, for he is a man of few words. Taciturn to a ‘t,’ he doesn’t speak Spanish and only communicates in terse comments.
The family dynamic fractures after receiving a call to return to London, for the Bennett matriarch has been rushed to the hospital. Once at the airport, Neil professes to have forgotten his passport, for them to go on, and he’ll catch the next flight.
But instead of going back to search his room, he takes a taxi to a nondescript hotel near a public beach, where he spends his days drinking way too much and napping. He keeps lying to his sister, then ignoring her calls while he starts aa contrived romance with a shopkeeper, Bereniece (Iazua Larios).
His behavior has everyone so rattled that Alice discovers his whereabouts and screams: “What is wrong with you?”
No apology. No reaction. No explanation.
One would expect to find out a reason, but oh no --- Franco toys with all the ‘feels’ by going surreal, with pig images. He twists the plot with several violent outbursts that are as shocking as they are surprising.
As with other paradise-like locales where the economy hinges on catering to rich people on holiday, Acapulco is beset with crime.
This squanders a good cast – Gainsbourg, always fascinating, should have been allowed to develop her character.
Yves Capes’ cinematography beautifully frames the dichotomy of a sun-drenched paradise and surrounding squalor, crime, and drug traffic.
After the Venice Film Festival last September, critics were torn, but some said how we view the film depends on how we feel about these societal and economic issues. Pul-leez. Now it’s being released selectively across the country.
No amount of defense on the film’s behalf is going to change my mind. Franco’s points might have landed had he spent more time investing in engaging viewers as a ‘mystery’ unfolds instead of forcing an incomprehensive head-scratcher that only provides a few answers too little, too late.
A colossal waste of 83 minutes of time, “Sundown” focuses on a disaffected main character that is not only hard to understand his motives but how he is so adamant about keeping a frustrating distance.
Was Neil like this before the trip or is something causing the disconnect? Is it a midlife crisis or mental breakdown? Questions mount and gnaw, as there is a growing assumption that something must be causing this anti-social behavior. It eventually is so egregious that it mystifies his loved ones – and is a family dysfunction behind their lack of communication skills?
With barely giving us any information about the other characters, Franco prefers to extend the off-putting nature of Neil instead of allowing us to get inside his head.
It’s a cheat. Because of respect for actor Tim Roth, who also starred in Franco’s “Chronic,” we try to follow his train of thought, which is impenetrable. So, ultimately, we’re frustrated and let down. Like those closest to him.
Why is he so apathetic, hurting the people he professes to love, and how can someone possibly make the decisions he does? While the last scenes attempt to answer some – but not all – behavior, it does not absolve Franco from his poor construction.
Franco is trying to connect the dots here, but the lack of effort and respecting the audience’s need for cohesive storytelling make it a frustrating experience.
If Franco doesn’t care enough about the audience, then why should they care about this film?
I do not need any lecture on how I don’t understand. On the contrary, it’s an Emperor-Has-No-Clothes situation. Don’t pee on my leg and tell me that it’s raining.