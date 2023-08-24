In theaters Aug. 25
THE PLOT:
Reggie (voice Will Ferrell) is the loving pet of Doug (Will Forte) a lazy, uncaring, abusive owner. When Doug drives Reggie further and further away from home in order to abandon him, Reggie uses his wits and instincts to return home – seeing it as a game.
When Doug abandons him in a city three hours away, Reggie meets a pack of strays.
Bug (Jamie Foxx) a fast talking mini-might with attitude. Hunter (Randall Park) a former police dog whose plastic cone has become a mental crutch. And Maggie (Isla Fischer) a sniffing specialist. Together, they convince Reggie that Doug is a horrible owner. Hurt and angry, Reggie decides to head back home to Doug – but this time for revenge!
KENT’S TAKE:
“Strays” is a ribald comedy along the lines of the 2016 animated food comedy “Sausage Party,” except this film lacks the wit, characterization and story.
Reggie is a cute little mutt who loves his owner and his constant games he plays. It’s not until a free-wheeling pack of strays flags him to his abuse, that he realizes he has been living a lie.
Director Josh Greenbaum offers audiences an unusual buddy pick. The pitch to the movie studio probably went something like this, “A cute dog teams up with a motley pack of strays to go bite the dick off of his abusive owner.” That is the actual premise of this film . . . and it sold.
Comprised of an hour and a half of raunchiness – dick jokes, pee jokes, butt sniffing jokes, poop jokes and sex jokes, this film maintains its maturity level to that of the dogs, never elevating this story to its actual audience – humans.
Sometimes I wonder if this film critic has overstayed his welcome. As this audience laughed throughout at the bawdiness, I continued to wait for something that would spin this into a worthwhile investment for moviegoers – sadly, that never arrived.
There are a few moments that were enjoyable, the invisible fence scene is a classic and doesn’t rely on “dick and fart” jokes, it shows the potential that this film had, but is never realized. The Bald Eagle scene is also a memorable one for the same reason and shows that animal films can be fun, creative and very entertaining.
This film is about friendship and love, but the struggles that arise from working with live animals is that they are limited as actors. As writer Dan Perrault works to create three-dimensional characters through dialogue, audiences must endure the reality of this film – no matter how many coarse jokes these cute little dogs spew, this film is ultimately just dogs standing around talking.
With a film more crude than funny, the narrative seems to drag after the first twenty minutes as the variations on body part and bodily function jokes can only be reused so often. Fortunately, several members of the audience really enjoyed the raunch and laughed throughout. Maybe learning what their pets are really saying to them is what entertained them – regardless, a portion of the audience did enjoy this film.
As per usual in Hollywood, they also had to inject drug use in the film as these strays happen upon some wild mushrooms that are hallucinogenic – really?
As Reggie, Bug, Hunter, Maggie and viewers arrive at the climax – one can guess what happens to this abusive owner – SPOILER ALERT – his dick gets bitten off.
“Strays” never strays from its focused tale of life as a canine, which ultimately becomes the problem in this human world.