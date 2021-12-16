In theaters Dec. 17.
THE PLOT:
The cat’s out of the bag. Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) has revealed Peter Parker to be Spider-Man (Tom Holland).
Parker is now loved and hated as society takes sides between he and Mysterio. When Parker’s best friends MJ (Zendaya) and Ned (Jacob Batalon) are rejected by M.I.T. because of Peter, he seeks out Dr. Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) for help.
Reluctantly agreeing to help, Strange attempts to cast a spell, but distractions by Parker cause the spell to go awry bringing villains from alternate worlds to this one. Peter must now truly learn what being a hero really means.
KENT’S TAKE:
“Spider-Man: No Way Home” awakens the sleeping giant that is the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe).
“Black Widow” lost her bite. “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” was smart and entertaining, but still lacked the gravity for which fans long, while “Eternals” was a non-starter and too far afield. It took an adolescent web-slinger to lure us back into the MCU’s lair of action and humor.
Peter has matured just enough to fully sell his superhero status as well as his relationship with MJ. Yet, he is still a young adult who needs guidance, and he gets it from May Parker (Marisa Tomei) when she coaches him to give others a second chance.
Parker is very charming, self-deprecating, polite and respectful. As the world discovers his identity society splits into two factions, those with Parker and those against him.
Writers Chris McKenna and Eric Sommers bring audiences a fun, playful story that beautifully balances action and humor, doubt and commitment, tragedy and triumph. These skilled craftsmen mesh past Spider-Man villains and their worlds within the MCU. They breath humanity into these characters humanizing them, making them both tragic and formidable.
Director Jon Watts brings all of these complex characters, worlds, previous histories and themes together, seamlessly stitching together an action-packed adventure with a strong emotional core. This is what fans have expected from Marvel – and Jon Watts delivers.
The cast is outstanding keeping their previous storylines intact, while creating new ones in the MCU. There are huge surprises that will garner cheers and chuckles, applauds and “atta-boys,” suffice to say, fans will NOT be disappointed.
“Spider-Man: No Way Home” will find a home in cineplexes, for Peter Parker and company spins a memorable web of intrigue.