THE PLOT:
“Soul City” is a collection of shorts, each with a “Twilight Zone” twist.
EPISODE 1: GRACE
Youngster Althea is a being raised by her deceased mother’s best friend, Grace (Rhonda Johnson Dent). Grace is direct, impatient and downright mean to poor little Althea. But what Grace is soon to learn is that Althea has a special power – a power she puts to use in a vengeful manner.
EPISODE 2: PILLOW SHOP
Andrew (Dorian Missick) is suffering from “parasomnia,” losing sleep night after night after night.
His desperation leads him to The Pillow Shop where the mousy owner creates a custom pillow for Andrew.
As the pillow works its magic, Andrew and his wife discover that there are always “hidden charges” with any purchase.
EPISODE 3: GIVE MAN
When a father makes a deal with the Give Man, he knows “ . . . the sins of the father will be paid by the son.”
Years later, son Terrance (P.J. Morton) struggles with addiction while his promising music career falters, even with the help of his wealthy father. As the father realizes that both he and his son are paying the price for his sins, he offers his son the only help he can . . .
This three-episode season gathers a collection of culturally rich stories set in New Orleans. These shorts are well-written, well-acted and skillfully directed. The quality of these shorts are such that three episodes are not enough. I wanted more! More! More! Audiences are engaged with each story, as these nuanced tales show depth and good characterization.
I referenced the Twilight Zone because like this beloved series, “Soul City” reveals a dark side of humanity as its characters reflect their unique situation as partly defined by their location (New Orleans).
“Soul City” is a fast-paced, engaging series that is certainly worth checking out as future seasons will visit horror in other cities.
“Soul City” premieres on Topic April 30th.