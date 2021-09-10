In theaters on September 10.
THE PLOT:
Frank (John Pollono) has had struggles in his life. His anger issues define his relationships with his daughter Crystal (Ciara Bravo), ex-wife Karen (Jordana Spiro) and friends Swaino (Jon Bernthal) and Packie (Shea Whigham).
Crystal is determined to attend UCLA in the Fall and Frank is worried about his daughter going away as well as the cost.
Swaino, Packie and Frank have been lifelong friends enduring abuse by their working class fathers, which has forged an unbreakable bond between them.
When Frank invites his buddies to his small engine repair shop for a night of partying and bonding, they end up revealing secrets that will test their friendship and their morals.
KENT’S TAKE:
“Small Engine Repair” begins as one film and suddenly becomes another to perfectly drive home its worthy theme.
Frank is a recovering alcoholic who is dedicated to his daughter. Swaino and Packie have seen and helped Crystal grow up through the years. She sees them as uncles and they see her as their niece.
Frank is the responsible one, limiting his nights out to an occasional club soda with the guys, while Swaino and Packie bicker, get drunk and start fights.
Writer/director/actor John Pollono creates a world of anger, betrayal and frustration. Frank and his buddies have bonded through their shared poverty and abuse as well as their lifelong failings and successes together. They are townies who know only bravado and hold their shared history as cannon. Yet, each also holds a warm-hearted dedication to Frank’s daughter Crystal. It’s that dichotomy that spins this story on its head. Pollono has written real characters, especially with Swaino and Packie. The dialogue is smart and pops, and is what truly defines these memorable characters. They look, talk and act like roughneck blue-collar types who use the stories from their youth as a crutch because their futures are bleak and uninteresting.
The cast is skilled and deepens this story with their performances. Pollono obviously knows Frank because he wrote him. Bernthal’s Swaino is arrogant and posturing, hiding an insecurity that Packie constantly reveals. Packie is an odd bird, smart, but hiding it with his own need to be “one of the guys.”
So as to keep the twist hidden, I will refrain from discussing themes. Pollono’s writing deftly creates a layered tale with introspection, guilt and an ironic twist. Beautifully set up, this twist hammers home its themes which force the film’s characters as well as audiences to realize the repercussions of actions, thoughts and attitudes.
“Small Engine Repair” revs up its footprint as this small film makes a memorable emotional impact.
LYNN’S TAKE:
Tough blue-collar guys hardened by harsh winters, bleak childhoods, dead-end adult lives, and rigid views on masculinity are the central figures in “Small Engine Repair,” an intense and powerful drama with crackling flashes of comedy that is set in Manchester, N.H.
At first glance, one may find John Pollono’s characters drawn in broad strokes, but reserve judgment because layers will be revealed, subtly and perceptively, as the bigger picture on societal roles, class struggle and modern technology emerges.
Ten years after his explosive 70-minute one-act play hit Los Angeles audiences hard with a sledgehammer, Pollono has adapted this edgy pitch-black piece for film, expanding the landscape and adding two female performers instead of just alluding to them in dialogue. The movie, with flashbacks, runs 1 hour and 43 minutes.
Ciara Bravo, a young actress known for TV shows who starred opposite Tom Holland in “Cherry,” excels as the feisty teenage daughter Crystal. She’s a senior in high school who yearns for bigger things, like going to college and becoming somebody. Raised basically by her single dad, mechanic Frank, she considers Swaino and Packie her family.
Jordana Spiro is in the brief but pivotal role as her mostly absent mom Karen Delgado. She became pregnant as a high school junior, and eventually left the area. Her troubled relationship with Frank is complicated.
Ultimately, this brilliantly constructed work will show how it is substantive, but it’s not that black-and-white as this unsettling tale unfolds. Pollono, who also directed and reprises his role as Frankie, grew up in New Hampshire, and knows this grimy world. He understands about shared histories and love-hate relationships with your coarse working-class guy pals.
Actor Jon Bernthal originated the role of ladies’ man Swaino on the L.A. stage and serves as a producer. He was unable to appear in the 2013 off-Broadway production because of his burgeoning acting career in film and television. He fits Swaino to a T, inhabiting this crude, vain and unrefined guy who is too quick to react and stuck in a warehouse job. But he is sincere in his concern for Crystal.
He and Pollono carry their chemistry, first exhibited in the Los Angeles production that won every award possible, over to the screen. They easily convey a longtime friendship, along with the biggest surprise – character actor Shea Wigham’s Patrick “Packie” Hanrahan.
Wigham is a revelation as stuck-in-a-rut Packie, a smart man whose technical prowess and knowledge of social networking will come into play. But he’s a serious case of arrested development, living in his grandmother’s basement, inept with women, and invasive with personal questions.
The trio don’t seem to be aware of what boundaries are, let alone have filters when they are together. Their jabs at each other cut too deep sometimes and their locker room talk gets repetitive. Yet the actors keep up a frantic pace of macho sex talk and putting each other down at every opportunity.
After a tiff, the men reunite at Frank’s urging to hang out one evening at his small engine repair garage. Only he has an ulterior motive bringing them back together for top-shelf Scotch whiskey and steaks.
Frank has asked arrogant frat boy Chad Walker (Spencer House), his drug dealer, to stop by with “Molly,” which is another name for the synthetic stimulant and hallucinogen Ecstasy (MDMA).
As they knock back shots with the technically savvy Millennial, who reeks of privilege, are they really all that different? Chad has a callous disregard for women as sex objects and is casually dismissive of others ‘not in his league.’ House displays the entitlement of a kid whose big-deal attorney father has handed him everything in life accept the lesson that actions have consequences.
One can’t divulge too much of the plot, but it’s driven by family ties and the intangible bonds of lifelong friendships. If comparing to other works, think David Mamet – and even the characters satirized by Saturday Night Live in the wickedly funny Boston sketches. For those who watched “Mare of Easttown,” it has an uncanny resemblance to that clannish Pennsylvania enclave depicted in the HBO mini-series.
Pollono wrote the screenplay to “Stronger,” which tells of Jeff Bauman’s struggle to walk after the Boston Marathon bombing, another lived-in cadre of characters steeped in their New England environment.
He demonstrates a flair for crafting real-world characters and is a strong Frankie, who tries to take care of everybody but can’t manage his anger issues.
This is a fierce suspenseful production that is unapologetic in its politically incorrectness. It features bursts of ugly violence, a torrent of expletives, and with its vulgarities, earned every bit of its R rating. It is not an easy watch.
However, Pollono’s sharp observations on the narrow lanes still in place today in society – 10 years after its stage debut – gives one pause. Dynamic ensemble work makes this a drama whose impact will linger.