Streaming on Showtime beginning May 6
The Plot:
Platinum-selling singer-songwriter Sheryl Crow shares stories of song and sacrifice, as she looks back over her hard-fought musical career. She has battled sexism, depression, and breast cancer, and learned harsh lessons about heartache, public scrutiny, and the price of fame.
Lynn’s Take:
The first thing you will notice is how candid and forthright Sheryl Crow is. She sits in a chair at her farm in Nashville and is willing to lay bare her soul to express what matters to her.
Granted, this film is from her point of view, but it’s a fascinating portrait of an artist from rural Missouri who went on to become a global superstar because of her storytelling gifts, her muscular musicianship and the way she connected to people.
As she says in song: “Every day is a winding road.” And this documentary, directed by Amy Scott, reinforces that theme over and over – whether in archival footage, present-day interviews, or famous-folk testimonials.
We’re not getting the deep dive because there is so much to cover, so some omissions may be frustrating. Nevertheless, now 60 and a single mother of two adopted boys, she hits the high and low notes of a career that spans 35 years – and dispenses the wisdom that comes from all the bumps in the road.
Never married but three times engaged, she briefly delves into her love life, so those wanting intimate details about what happened with Owen Wilson or (rumored) Eric Clapton (“My Favorite Mistake”? but she has said no) or more than the headlines on Lance Armstrong will be disappointed.
Because her relationship with Armstrong was a publicity magnet, she hits the main beats, but really, does he deserve more time in her film? As this headstrong, gutsy woman shows, she doesn’t need a man to define her.
Music is at the forefront, as it should be with someone who has sold more than 50 million records – and you see the joys and frustrations of her creative process, as she’s a perfectionist with an incredible work ethic.
She has recorded 10 studio albums, four compilations, two live albums and contributed to movie soundtracks.
This 94-minute film premiered at SXSW on March 11 and reminds us of how catchy her rock hooks are – “All I Wanna Do,” “If It Makes You Happy” and “Soak Up the Sun,” to name a few -- as well as the scope of her radio-friendly hits. Since 1995, she has won nine Grammy Awards out of 32 nominations.
She followed up her smash-hit 1993 album “Tuesday Night Music Club” by recording in legendary producer Daniel Lanois’ New Orleans studio and became a producer on her album, “The Globe Sessions.” My favorite part is gritty sound engineer Trina Shoemaker, who tells it like the alpha female she is.
Crowe’s talent is obviously impressive, as she is shown playing multiple instruments, in recording studios, on stage and with her sons. And while she’s known for rock, she can sing pop, blues, jazz, and country.
The people she has surrounded herself with, including the tangled Tuesday Night Music Club, play a big role in her journey. Those relationships suffered, and she explains her side.
But bonds she forged early are part of her soundtrack – especially longtime manager – and best bud -- Scooter Weintraub and Greg Phillinganes, a music director, session musician and writer she met when they were young and scrappy.
Her life on the road has been both a grind and her refuge – and she knows it, but the film has the good sense to include clips of her soulful live performances before huge crowds, such as the groundbreaking Lilith Fair the summers of 1997 to 1999, and a magical, triumphant appearance at the 2018 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tenn., where she was stunned by the enthusiastic millennials who sang along to her hits
This down-to-earth girl who grew up in Kennett, Mo., in the ‘bootheel,’ discusses her early attraction to music, influenced by her parents, Bernice and Wendell Crow, and how she majored in music education at Mizzou.
St. Louis was the only big city she had seen, as a teacher in Fenton, recording commercial jingles (her first was for Famous-Barr), and playing with cover bands, before moving to Los Angeles.
She was selected as a Michael Jackson back-up singer for the Bad Tour in 1987, with all the goofy and glamorous distractions, complete with big hair and slinky outfit, and shares interesting anecdotes.
Then she divulges she was sexually harassed by his mob boss-like manager, Frank DiLeo, and you realize, as in the revealing Rita Moreno documentary, that this isn’t going to be a puff piece. No, she will go to dark places, which you must admire for bravery.
Friends and colleagues are interviewed to reinforce her inner strength and unpretentiousness, the struggles of females in a male-dominated business, and just being a survivor at that major-league level. Keith Richards, who describes her as “genuine,” Joe Walsh, Laura Dern, Jason Isbell, Brandi Carlile and Emmylou Harris sing her praises.
Comfortable in her own skin, Crow admits a strange feeling about being what’s described as a legacy artist: “It’s sort of a sideways compliment. It’s like, ‘You have stood the test of time, but also, you’re old and you just haven’t gone away.”
Doubtful that she would ever be irrelevant, but this is a good time capsule to date, and hopeful about a future.