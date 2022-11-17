In theaters Nov. 18
THE PLOT:
New York Times reporters Megan Twohey (Carey Mulligan) and Jodi Kantor (Zoe Kazan) begin hearing rumors about Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.
Actress Rose McGowan is the first to speak out publicly but won’t go on record because she is writing a book about the incident.
As these reporters work tirelessly crisscrossing the globe to follow incidents and interview victims, they discover that power and money have created an environment of silence.
Weeks and months pass as the investigation continues piecing clues together to eek out enough corroborating evidence to write this incomplete story.
Then one victim, Laura Madden (Jennifer Ehle) agrees to talk, then actress Ashley Judd giving the story it’s victims voices – the decades of sexual misconduct and rape by Harvey Weinstein has ended.
KENT’S TAKE:
“She Said” is the tale about the New York Times breaking the story of Harvey Weinstein’s sexual predation of women in the Hollywood film industry.
Twohey and Kantor are portrayed as modern-day Woodward and Bernstein as they attempt to crack the code of silence created by Weinstein and his lawyers all-the-while balancing a family life with the rigors of investigative journalism.
As they discover more and more victims, they also realize that they aren’t only actresses, crew members and personal assistants are also victimized by Weinstein – but none will speak on the record due to intimidation and settlement NDA’s (Non-Disclosure Agreements).
Director Maria Schrader brings an uneven story to the screen. It is obvious that everyone involved was adamant in showing Weinstein to be the monster that he is. However, in doing so this narrative becomes uneven in its pacing and slows the second act.
In revealing as many victim’s stories in detail, Schrader and writer Rebecca Lenkiewicz gain the intended effect, that of jaw-dropping sexual accounts perpetrated by an industry leader at the very top of the film industry. However, it also introduces too many characters, muddling the narrative, causing viewers to lose focus and get confused.
As Twohey and Kantor ever-so-slowly piece together enough evidence to write the story, Weinstein hears about it and begins throwing up hurdles in their path, creating much-needed tension to fuel this languishing story.
As the dominoes finally fall, viewers should realize the power and vital nature of journalism as no other media can break stories such as this and other crimes like the Catholic Priest scandal broken by the Boston Globe and outlined in the film “Spotlight.” If newspapers go away, so does an important check and balance in our society – one called investigative journalism.
It is a fine line between showing the pervasive nature and prevalence of sexual misconduct in society and insinuating that most men are of this ilk. This film struggles to find that line as it seems to move during the narrative.
“She Said” is no “Spotlight,” not because of the subject, but simply because of the pacing of the narrative. This worthy film should be a cautionary tale regarding the slippery slope created by power, promises and predation.
LYNN'S TAKE:
“She Said” is a brilliant chronicle of a watershed moment in American society -- an important tipping point that helped launch the #MeToo movement and gave voice to countless victims.
Framed as a scrupulous workplace account of two driven working mothers juggling their journalism careers and their young families, filmmakers infer that they helped make the world a better place for their daughters.
The absorbing narrative is as accurate as possible about journalism and the need to tell such important stories. Through vivid revelations, they show how much courage it took for people to come forward, risking their reputations and livelihoods.
With laser focus, director Maria Schrader has meticulously built a riveting drama from a sharp, incisive script by Rebecca Lenkiewicz, who adapted the 2019 nonfiction bestseller “She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement” by New York Times reporters Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor.
The filmmakers’ skill and concern detailing a reporter’s process and a newspaper’s commitment to seeking the truth without any sensationalism or exploitation has resulted in a historic record that is in the same league as “All the President’s Men” and “Spotlight.”
The cast is stellar across the board, with Zoe Kazan, as persistent Jodi Kantor, and Carey Mulligan, as resilient Megan Twohey, presenting each reporter’s dogged determination, integrity, and professionalism.
As an energetic team, they pound the pavement tracking down sources who worked for Miramax and The Weinstein Company, arrange meetings and convince people to trust them with the evidence. Women who were actresses, production assistants and employees agreed to go on record, and these truth tellers caused an explosion felt from coast to coast once articles were published in 2017.
Kantor and Twohey, who are still at the Times, won Pulitzer Prizes for their work here, along with Ronan Farrow, whose work at the New Yorker was going on at the same time.
But while the aftermath is brought up as the film’s coda, this 129-minute film stresses the diligent meat-and-potatoes work that exposed the insidiousness of rampant sexual harassment in Hollywood, and how broken the system was for women.
Schrader makes sure we hear powerful men shouting at the women, trying to intimidate them, but she also uses real voice transcriptions.
While it may not be as explosive cinematically as superhero adventures, the theme of right vs. might hits hard from people not wearing capes but whose guideposts are truth and justice. Patricia Clarkson plays conscientious Times editor Rebecca Corbett and Andrew Braugher portrays no-nonsense executive editor Dean Baquet as they make crucial decisions in covering the substantial allegations.
Fine actresses portray the brave past Weinstein employees who described his predatory sexual misconduct including Jennifer Ehle as Laura Madden, Samantha Morton as Zelda Perkins, Angela Yeoh as Rowena Chiu. Ashley Judd, who broke the dam by publicly coming forward, plays herself.
Important voice work is done by Mike Houston as Weinstein, Keilly McQuail as Rose McGowan and James Austin Johnson as Donald Trump. Johnson is best known for his interpretations on “Saturday Night Live.”
As the supportive spouses, Tom Pelphrey plays Megan’s literary-agent husband Vadim “Jim” Rutman and Adam Shapiro is Kantor’s fellow Times writer, columnist Jim Lieber. They add the emotional element of how difficult life-work balance is.
Composer Nicholas Britell's dramatic score heightens the tension as people connected to the Weinstein empire confirm information and a deadline looms.
How many women have been helped or validated because of this story? Truly astounding what happened five years ago, and what continues. After their initial probe, more than 80 women accused Weinstein of crimes. Now a convicted rapist, the disgraced mogul eventually was sentenced to 23 years in prison and is currently on trial in another case.
“She Said” is so well-made and convincingly acted that it can’t help but continue much needed conversations at work and home. It’s an information-packed procedural with lasting impact.