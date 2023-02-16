In selected theaters and streaming on Apple+ February 17.
THE PLOT:
Con artists take on billionaires in New York City, and nothing appears as it seems.
LYNN’S TAKE:
High-class grifters manipulate with ease in this smartly crafted contemporary mystery-thriller, “Sharper.”
Directed with style by Benjamin Caron, an Emmy winner for “The Crown” in 2021, he knows how to spin intrigue with fascinating twists and turns that keep us invested until the very end.
The less one knows about the characters spotlighted in an inter-connected web of deceit, the better to enjoy the labyrinth plot slickly designed by screenwriters Brian Gatewood and Alessandro Tanaka. They worked on the sitcom “Superstore” together.
They provide smooth sleight of hand tricks as they pull us in to an epic con game, where they eventually lay it out for us to follow, but wow, is it engrossing.
The principal cast is convincing as a quartet of characters who mostly live by their wits. Justice Smith is a sympathetic Tom, a mild-mannered clerk at a rare bookstore who encounters grad student Sandra, a fellow bibliophile who shares a love for “Jane Eyre.” They both have complicated histories, and we’re off on a journey involving penthouses, parole, payoffs, and high-stakes consequences.
Briana Middleton, who played JR’s rich college girlfriend in “The Tender Bar,” is the film standout as Sandy, a variation of George Bernard Shaw’s “Pygmalion” character. She has multiple layers to reveal and does so expertly.
The shadiest crook with nothing redeemable for us to latch onto is Max, coldly played by Sebastian Stan. Best known as Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier in “The Avengers” MCU, Stan has carved an interesting career for himself because he’s willing to take risks in smaller independent movies (“I, Tonya,” “Logan Lucky,” “The Devil All the Time,” to name a few), and this soulless dark powder-keg is a doozy. We never quite know what is up or real with this guy.
The ringer, however, just might be Oscar winner Julianne Moore, who can talk the talk as Madeline, a wealthy socialite married to billionaire Richard Hobbes, a marvelously droll John Lithgow. But she’s as shifty as a Wall Street ponzi schemer, and it’s fun – and frustrating -- to watch her desperate charades.
The writers have cleverly drawn the crooks as cynical sociopaths who can get away with what they pull off because they have no feelings. And that’s customary when you’re hoping justice will be served. But humans make mistakes, and we’re ready for whoever is out-swindling who’s endgame.
The layers are fine-tuned to divulge only what we need to know when we need to know it so that we’re hanging on to every clue or what we think is a misstep. Or what to believe.
While it may not be as airtight as initially thought, when we rewind back in our heads, it’s still an absorbing jigsaw puzzle.
The luxurious Manhattan settings, well-heeled costume design and realistic production design is a bonus, as is a snippet of Samara Joy, Grammy winner for Best New Artist, singing at Richard’s charity fundraiser.
“Sharper” is a welcome throwback to stylish thrillers in the ‘80s and ‘90s that stacked a cast and everyone seemed to have a good time spinning an entertaining yarn. Yes, it can be this simple and this enjoyable.