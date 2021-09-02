In theaters only on September 3.
THE PLOT:
Shang Chi (Simu Liu) and best friend Katy (Awkwafina) are parking attendants by day and partiers by night. When Shang Chi (Simu Liu) is attacked and the pendant he received from his mother is stolen, he realizes that his estranged father is up to no good.
Contacting his sister Xialing (Menger Zhang), Shang Chi, Katy and Xialing embark upon a quest to stop their father, Wenwu (Tony Chiu-Wai Leung) who wields a magical artifact – the Ten Rings. Heading to the hidden city of Ta Lo, they prepare to help keep a dark presence imprisoned behind an ancient gate.
KENT’S TAKE:
“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” is the next Marvel Studios release. Having dropped the ball with “Black Widow,” Disney needed to satisfy audience expectations for this film – they succeeded.
Shang-Chi is a quiet, mild-mannered, hard-working parking attendant who is satisfied with his lot in life. Unfortunately, he is also hiding from his father, Wenwu (Tony Chiu-Wai Leung) who has trained him from a young age to be an Assassin of the Ten Rings.
Mixing Chinese culture with themes of oppression, family dedication and good old-fashioned good vs. evil, guides this film on its trajectory. This action film is also a legend, a love story and set up for future Marvel films as we all know Marvel works an over-arching mega-plot into all of their films.
Writer/director Destin Daniel Cretton along with writers Dave Callaham and Andrew Lanham concoct a narrative with a good mix of humor, action and legend. Awkwafina is a cute, funny sidekick and doesn’t get in the way of the story while Ben Kingsley masterfully reprises his role as Trevor Slattery to wring every bit of possible entertainment from his short time on screen.
The action is top-notch with amazing acrobatic martial arts. The fighting is so intense I couldn’t determine where the actual physical fighting ended and where the digital enhancements took over. These action sequences are a maelstrom of arms and feet, spins and rolls, strikes and blocks, keeping viewer’s interest engaged.
The only bump-in-the-road occurs right before the climax when our heroes reach Ta Lo – this build-up to the film’s pinnacle feels rushed – diluting the emotional buildup that was so well crafted up to that moment. Also, although the climax is spectacular, the resulting battle against the baddies didn’t quite match the build up to it.
The digital effects are first-rate with action sequences, fantasy creatures and fantasy environments popping off the screen, grabbing our attention to immerse our senses.
In addition, Disney/Marvel sets up future films and elements of their over-arching plot with a couple of bonus scenes during and after the credits, so make sure you stay for the full credits to catch clues to future plot elements
“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” rights the Marvel ship with a strong action film that kicks the next Marvel movie phase into gear, it polishes this fable with a strong story and great effects – and bows to no one.
LYNN’S TAKE:
Now in Phase 4, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has given their “Master of Kung Fu” comic book hero his own action movie, and this visual effects-martial arts extravaganza has its plusses and minuses.
Let’s hear it for taking a leap into highlighting Asian performers, and the cast overall is a sturdy one. Likable Simu Liu makes for an appealing, yet typical, reluctant hero, while Awkwafina stands out in a slacker-sidekick role, as his best friend Katy.
However, the backstory is dense, for the ancient Chinese mythology goes back more than a thousand years. Besides, Ten Rings is also the name of a nefarious global crime organization that has been referenced in the movie that kicked off the MCU in 2008 --“Iron Man” and its third movie and “The Incredible Hulk.” In addition, other MCU movies “Doctor Strange” and “Avengers: Endgame” have included mentions of characters, too.
If you are familiar with all 24 MCU films and the four television shows now on Disney Plus, you will be at an advantage here, but it’s not a deal-buster. To learn more about how Shang-Chi fits into the bigger MCU picture, be sure to stay for the credits – like we’ve all been trained to do -- and a few Avengers will pop into view.
Back to where we pick up the next generation of Asian actors. In present day, dear old dad Wenwu tracks down his two children– son Shang-Chi, now a parking valet in San Francisco who goes by the name Sean, and his sister, Xialing (musical theater actor Meng’er Zhang), who runs an underground fight club populated by hulking beasts and nefarious sorts.
In the first thrilling action set piece, Sean and Katy face off against Dad’s henchmen on a careening out-of-control city bus. Katy, also underemployed parking cars, tags along to Macao, which is on the southern coast of China.
For those of us not familiar with the comic book and unaware that the dad was originally Fu Manchu, we have a lot to wrap our heads around, and mixing the past with the present can get laborious.
As we find our way in an alternate reality and immerse ourselves in an elegant Eastern world, we enter some sort of parallel universe with strange creatures. And lo and behold, there is Ben Kingsley, who played “The Mandarin” but was really a dim British actor named Ted Slattery in “Iron Man 3.”
He seems to be poorly used and in the way. But the Oscar winner and esteemed British thespian is amusing. Perhaps he will jog your memory.
Another blast from the past is the appearance of Benedict Wong, the sorcerer in “Doctor Strange,” who makes a few cryptic remarks. Look for him to be back if there is a sequel. And “The Abomination” too.
Director Destin Daniel Cretton is an odd choice to helm a Marvel blockbuster, for he started out in indies, and after his breakthrough “Short Term 12,” with breakout star Brie Larson (now Captain Marvel), directed “The Glass Castle” and “Just Mercy.” However, he is of Asian descent, and was tapped to pull the MCU into the 21st Century of diversity and inclusion, so bravo for that.
The jury is still out on his acumen filming action scenes. He has chosen to bombard us with computer-generated images and very busy visual effects while we sort out who’s who and what’s at stake.
That said, there are some stunning scenes with water and an elegance projected that’s rare for superheroes trying to save the world.
Cretton co-wrote the script with Dave Callaham and Andrew Lanham, and MCU’s penchant for inserting comical interludes happens with wise-cracking Awkwafina – that really is her sole purpose. And she lightens the dark mood considerably.
This is a big film with big themes and a sprawling cast. At times, it feels too much like video game action – beasts fight in flight and these scenes go on way too long. The movie clocks in at 2 hours and 13 minutes.
The family dynamic is intriguing and could have been better served with more character interaction. After all, dad is still an evil terrorist. Sure, he might have veered off-course after his wife died, but what is the deal with him trying to steal the amulets she gave the kids? I sense that dad can’t be trusted.
Casual viewers may prefer to figure out the connections rather than be pummeled with incessant dragon action – and it would be a shame to derail a project that tries hard to move the genre forward leaving behind troublesome Asian stereotypes.
Hopefully, joining Team Shang-Chi will be a fruitful journey.