Streaming on Netflix beginning May 13
THE PLOT:
Stephanie (Rebel Wilson) has been in a coma for 20 years after a cheerleading routine goes horribly wrong her senior year. She wakes up, now 37, but her mind is stuck at 17. In “Senior Year,” she still wants to live out her high school dream of becoming prom queen.
LYNN’S TAKE:
It’s always sad when people can’t move out of the past, in real life and in fiction, and especially as a silly teen comedy with people close to age 40 as the main characters. “Senior Year” is downright creepy and juvenile at the same time.
Newly svelte Rebel Wilson plays version of a character that’s in her raunchy lane, someone who is trying so hard to be cool and hip but is tone-deaf and clueless. Only this insufferable character, a not-yet grown-up version of a once-awkward outcast from Australia who becomes a popular cheerleader in high school, lacks charm.
Stephanie’s future was cut short by a cheerleading accident orchestrated by her rival Tiffany, but now is remarkably back in action without any brain damage or physical issues after 20 years in a hospital bed. Only she’s still immature and selfish, and focused only on being “hot.” She needs to grow up fast but will take nearly 1 hour and 52 minutes before she sees the error of her ways.
Continuing her shallow looks-based goals because she thinks that will give her a perfect life, she hatches a plan to return to Harding High for her senior year. But she is stuck in that late 90s, turn-of-the-century period and trying to be as cool as she was back then, only she comes across as vain, weird and out-of-touch.
If this sounds ridiculous, it is. The script, written by three males – Andrew Knauer, Arthur Pielli and Brandon Scott Jones – wants to comment on Gen Z as opposed to Millennials. And make a statement about how who you are in high school doesn’t define you as an adult. And dispense as many feel-good bromides as possible in the final act.
Labels have changed, trends are different, and the focus on social causes, environmental efforts and inclusion are big deals – and social media rules the teen world.
The screenplay is stitched together through contrivances and a cascade of cliches but winds up with a plethora of teen magazine advice. The two saving graces here are that the kids are more grounded than the self-absorbed adults, and there is a delightful guest star cameo that is totally worth sticking it out to see.
It’s obvious what the take-away will be as everything is resolved neatly with a big bow – and group cheerleading number, followed by outtakes and many dance breaks.
Maybe they should have concentrated on making it funny instead of practicing dance routines?
The rude awakening is played for laughs, but how many jokes about confusing Lady Gaga with Madonna, re-enacting a Brittney Spears music video, and how influencers operate can you take? The fake smiles are enough to drive you to the off button.
Alex Hardcastle, a longtime TV sitcom director, capitalizes on the appealing performers in the cast, who must try to bust out of their stereotypical roles with some flair. Normally likeable Sam Richardson is the nerdy friend turned librarian love interest Seth and Justin Hartley, Kevin on “This Is Us,” is the ex-jock golden boy Blaine, a pathetic narcissist living what Stephanie considers a best life.
The romantic attractions don’t work, and the whole set-up feels like one of those ‘90s rom-coms set in high school, with a touch of “Bring It On” – and of course, the far superior “Strangers with Candy.”
Angourie Rice does shine as the younger Stephanie, and the actors playing their flashback versions set up the rear-view mirror with potential – you can picture their future selves.
Wilson, who does have an expressive face and mad comic skills, played another woman with a head injury in a much better rom-com in 2019 called “Isn’t It Romantic,” which mocked rom-com cliches, and was really fun.
That’s a far better way to spend two hours than watching this poorly executed mess. “Senior Year” is intended to be light-hearted, but is so heavy-handed that any kind of frothy escapism it was going for misses the mark.