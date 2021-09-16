Savior For Sale

Available on demand including iTunes, Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video
KENT’S TAKE:
Leonardo da Vinci is the most recognizable artist in history due in part to his incredible mind, but also because of his amazing works of art that still move viewers, and art historians today.
In 2005 the “Salvator Mundi” (which is Latin for Savior Of The World) surfaced in a small auction house in New Orleans. New York art dealer Robert Simon suspected that the artwork might be old enough to be significant and it looked like it was a da Vinci. However, this piece of art had an interrupted provenance, so the original painter could not be verified. Taking the plunge, Simon bid on it. $1,175 later he owned the “Salvator Mundi.”
This fascinating documentary reveals the professional ambiguity, the power and the greed that pervades the art world. Following the recent provenance of the “Salvator Mundi” perfectly outlines the pitfalls and opportunities that exist for patrons of the arts.
Simon knew that it was expensive to have his new acquisition researched, studied and verified as a notable work of art, so he immediately had the piece professionally cleaned and restored. The cleaning revealed that there was over-painting done to cover up a thumb that was positioned differently. This type of over-painting is often seen in original works, thus Simon began to suspect that just maybe this was an original da Vinci.
Now that he had clues that would pique the interest of professionals, he approached Luke Syson at the National Gallery of Art. Simon knew that if he could get his painting into their da Vinci exhibit, it would help verify that it is an original and it would give him access to their resources as they try to verify its authenticity.
The experts arrive. One British art historian, Mark Kemp, two historians from the U.S. and two from Italy. These scholars were a sober bunch, for if they correctly attributed this painting to da Vinci, their careers would be solidified and grow with their reputations, BUT if they improperly attributed the painting, their careers and reputations would suffer. Of course, one can suspect what happened. Only Kemp would give an opinion. He attributed the painting to da Vinci. However, the National Gallery’s program for the exhibit attributed the work to da Vinci’s workshop – meaning they suspected that it was painted by one of da Vinci’s students with the help of da Vinci – making this piece of art much less valuable.
This documentary plays out like a murder mystery. They wet an audiences appetite for the mystery as it unfolds, they describe the environment in which this all takes place and they even treat the painting as the victim with some trying to locate “the body” as the painting is pulled from public view.
Simon decides to sell the painting after the exhibit and this is where the true nature of the art world and its varied pitfalls rear their ugly heads. As the painting enters the market, journalists, art dealers, historians, museums and wealthy buyers begin to exert their influence upon the deals.
The ensuing sales of the “Salvator Mundi” build both wealth and provenance for this painting; it also builds gravity toward credibility and attribution of this art piece and creates immense political pressure as those who decide to bid are more influential, wealthier and more powerful than those before them.
“Savior For Sale” is a documentary about wealth and power, but it is also a statement on art and its enduring influence on society as this stunning piece of history is passed from owner to owner more as a bargaining chip or business opportunity rather than the artwork of a master.