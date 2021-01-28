In theatres now!
The Plot:
Wouldn’t it be cool to jam with one of your favorite rockers? You can. Producer/manager David Fishof has been bringing high notes to amateur musician’s lives for 23 years with his annual Rock Camp.
Legends like Roger Daltrey (The Who), Warren Hanes (Allman Bros.), Lita Ford (The Runaways), Jeff Beck (Yardbirds), Gene Simmon and Paul Stanley (Kiss) and many more arrive as “counselors” to their campers – teaching, mentoring and jamming.
The result is not quite the stuff of legends, but it is an unforgettable life experience for both campers and counselors.
Kent's Take:
“Rock Camp” is one of those feel-good documentaries that focus on the positive rather than an inherent problem in society. It’s a film about the undying spirit of rock and roll and some of its legendary rockers who give back to their fans and in return, become reignited in their passion for music and rock.
Writer/directors Renee Barron and Douglas Blush focus less on the music and more on the campers’ skills and motivations.
Tammy is an accountant by day, but a drummer by night. This year she has decided to get out from behind her drum kit and sing. Scott “Pistol” Crockett is an impressive drummer, having narrowly missed his opportunity at professional drumming with Lenny Kravitz. Scott Keller is a guitarist who has grown up at these camps. Now a father of two wonderful sons, Rock Camp has become a family affair. Blake Meinhardt is autistic and didn’t speak until he was five-years-old, but he has latched onto music and has become a fantastic guitarist and his socialization from this has, and will continue to help him through life.
Campers arrive from all walks of life – teachers, CEOs, executives, homemakers and even railroad conductors – but when they arrive at camp, they all become musicians.
In a time when social connections are shredding, its wonderful to see shredding reconnecting people (shredding is a term referring to a fast intricate guitar playing style).
We also learn the origin of this unusual camp. Fishof was the manager of many professional athletes and Hollywood stars. While on tour with Ringo Star in the mid 1990s, Fishof got the idea for this camp when he witnessed the enjoyment his musicians had while on tour. Fishof realized that the rock and roll lifestyle was liberating and often carefree, igniting the idea of a camp for amateurs.
Hearing Joe Perry, of Aerosmith say that he learns something at each camp, watching Paul Stanley sitting down and engaging with campers, and witnessing Tony Franklin of The Firm and Whitesnake open up and truly befriend campers is both eye-opening and inspiring.
This film is really about the campers and their stories, not the rock stars, although seeing these rock stars in a more relaxed environment shows a different facet for each, making viewers long to see more of the human side of stardom and aging rockers.
“Rock Camp” is a light, uplifting, engaging documentary that will have you thrashing as much as laughing as everyday Joes and Janes dip their toes into rock stardom.