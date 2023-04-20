In theaters April 21
KENT’S TAKE:
Rivers have formed our world and our cultures. “Thousands have lived without love; none have lived without water.” Water gives and sustains life. Have we forgotten to revere our rivers?
During earth’s early past it rained for years obeying only it’s own laws. When mankind arrived, we worshipped the river gods for the sustenance it provided. “The world’s greatest cities have a river at their heart.”
Depositing silt and creating environments lush with flora and fauna, where rivers wander, life could flourish.
Writer/director Jen Peedom, along with co-writer/co-director Joseph Nizeti bring audiences the second installment of a film trilogy. I described the first film in this series “Mountain” as “ . . . a perfect blend of beauty and danger . . .” “River” has a different, but just as effective vibe. Using outstanding cinematography gathered from satellites as well as more traditional means, we gain a unique perspective of our waterways never-before-seen.
Frozen rivers, also known as glaciers, are still forming the earth today grinding the Earth’s crust to fine pebbles. The pressures exerted on the ice as it flows offer a symphony of pops, cracks and groans that follow a path only Mother Nature has written.
Utilizing a wonderful score by the Australian Chamber Orchestra (ACO) the eye-popping images are beautifully draped with stirring accompaniment. As in the previous film, narrator Willem DaFoe uses the sparce script to gently push us with a comfortable current of vocal guidance.
Rivers are meant to be untamed, unhindered with “a purpose to descend.” Rivers flow throughout the Earth allowing humans to settle and dwell across the entire planet. They inspire poems, songs, and prayers, yet rivers do not care about us. They will disappear during drought and drown us during floods – “so we began controlling the thing we used to worship.”
Dams, locks, and spillways allow us to change a river’s path. “We stopped going to the river and, instead, brought the river to us.” Humanity has put so much pressure on the water system that it has faltered. Every river has been diverted, spanned, manipulated. “Dams have impounded so much water, they have slowed the rotation of the Earth.”
But there is a literal and future downriver cost.
“Upstream greed has created downstream disaster.” The waters allowed downriver from manmade structures are devoid of silt and other life-sustaining elements, thus the waters arrive down river, but do not provide the life-sustaining needs of a natural river.
Filmed on every continent and in 39 countries making this gem a truly international film. The environmental message is a reasonable, thoughtful and hopeful message. One showing our march down a dangerous path. This hopeful film also reminds us of the alternate paths toward proper stewardship and sustainability.
Rivers are still vital to life and death, they heal, console and purge. They are a source of hope, love, and longing. Rivers and land always influence one another, rivers are the brushes, the land is the canvas. “Rivers will always flow, but where they flow will influence the course of our future.”
“Water cannot be created or destroyed.” Each river, each moment is unique. As water evaporates into the air to form clouds, rivers form in the sky as clouds returning our lifeblood to its source. The clouds hold more water than all the rivers and seas combined.
We currently stand upriver of an uncertain future. What we decide regarding nurturing our rivers will impact those in our downstream future. Are we being good ancestors?
“River” is a mesmerizing allegory to both rivers and humanity since we are forever linked to water. As the power and wild nature of rivers is outlined in unforgettable detail, the tragic situation of overuse and overpopulation becomes just as impactful as viewers are left with only one option – working today to ensure a saturated tomorrow.