In theaters June 18.
KENT’S TAKE:
Rita Moreno is 87 years old and still working. She is in the upper eschelon of performers, distinguishing herself as an EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony Award winner) and is the first EGOT winner from Puerto Rico.
Moreno’s story follows that of many actors and actresses of Latino ethnicity in the Hollywood of the 1940s-1970s. She was so desperate to work in Hollywood that she allowed herself to be relegated to simple parts with little hope of distinguishing herself. She found that her roles were often representing island natives or simply a love interest for a leading man.
Bouncing between Rita today at 87 and brief snippets of her roles, we find that Rita is an activist for womens’ issues, speaking publicly for causes that she feels strongly about.
Moreno gives first-hand accounts of the Hollywood “Good ‘Ol Boys” Club and how it used, abused and spit out women at will. She was a victim of the manipulation, the sexual aggression that occurred for many decades.
Director Mariem Pérez Riera seems more focused on framing Moreno’s activism within the context of her experiences of racism and sexism rather than talking about her remarkable achievements. Yet, when it comes to talking about her EGOT awards, they only spend time on her Oscar for “West Side Story,” which is a remarkable performance, but does not come close to fully showing the versatility and skill of this trail blazer.
Unfortunately, Moreno comes across as “always on.” We never really see a regular person, only the star. Moreno’s strength comes in overcoming the racism, the Hollywood machine and the prejudices of the time. Let’s learn about her accomplishments through her eyes and insights.
We do learn interesting tidbits about Moreno and her life, such as how Puerto Rico has been portrayed by Hollywood as a dirty place with unsophisticated people, when, in fact, it’s just the opposite. She had a 7-year relationship with Marlon Brando, one of the most powerful men in Hollywood.
“Rita Moreno: Just A Girl Who Decided To Go For It” dissappoints only because this documentary is more focused on her negative experiences rather than her positive achievements garnered later in her career relegating this documentary to a semi-documentary.
LYNN’S TAKE:
EGOT winner Rita Moreno, who will turn 90 on Dec. 11, traveled from Puerto Rico to America with her mother when she was 5 years old. She would go on to a legendary career as an actress, singer and dancer that has spanned 70 years.
A candid documentary, “Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It,” is a loving and illuminating look at her life and struggles.
Just when you think this will be a fawning showbiz portrait, Moreno matter-of-factly points out the bumps in the road in a difficult journey to stardom. She shares intimate details about the racism and sexism she endured on Broadway and in Hollywood, reveals jaw-dropping abuse and a toxic relationship with Marlon Brando.
Her resilience, and talent, would help her triumph over adversity – but what a remarkable, strong woman. Fiesty and fearless now, the former Rosita Dolores Alverio is still going strong. She is an executive producer on Steven Spielberg’s remake of “West Side Story,” to be released this December, and was on the rebooted sitcom “One Day at a Time” from 2017 to 2020.
Often cast as a stereotypical ethnic minority early in her career, she discusses her efforts to break barriers, fight for representation and forge a path for other artists.
The talking heads include George Chakiris, fellow Oscar winner for “West Side Story” (1961) as Bernardo to her Anita; Morgan Freeman, who appeared with her on PBS’ “The Electric Company,” for which she won a Grammy; and Latino performers who consider her a role model: Gloria Estefan, Eva Longoria, Justina Machado. Karen Olivo and Lin-Manuel Miranda, who is one of the executive producers on the documentary.
The spry Moreno, a widow and mother of one daughter, is a marvel of movement. An activist ready to take to the streets, she chronicles her early involvement in civil rights and how she continues to fight injustice.
The career achievements are vast – including two Emmys, for ‘The Rockford Files” and “The Muppet Show,” and a Tony for “The Ritz” in 1975. The director has inserted copious amounts of archival footage, and Moreno’s body of work is impressive.
For 89 minutes, this fascinating and inspiring documentary shows how the gutsy Moreno survived – and thrived – in a cutthroat business. I’m eager to see the next chapter.