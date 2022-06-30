Streaming beginning June 24 on Disney+
The Plot:
Based on the real-life story about the Antetokounmpo family that produced the first trio of brothers to become NBA champions in the history of the league: Giannis and Thanasis (Milwaukee Bucs), and Kostas (Los Angeles Lakers).
Lynn’s Take:
The dream of a better life is what drives many a biopic, and “Rise” is an uplifting tale of family, faith, and fortitude.
Even if you don’t watch the NBA, you’ll discover why the Antetokounmpos are so extraordinary. The brothers’ athletic achievements are well-documented: Younger Kostas won the first ring, with the Lakers in 2020, then his older brothers, drafted first Giannis and Thanasis, won theirs with the Milwaukee Bucs in 2021. But their parents are people you’ll want to know.
So of course, this is an inspiring story, made even more ready-for-Hollywood by their parents’ struggles to overcome adversity. It’s a hard-found victory over racism, xenophobia, degradation and for those who hold on to their dreams.
“Family values” is a tag that’s taken a hit over the years, but still means something to those who put their loved ones first. This film shows how your true ideals – you not selling out or lowering your worth or changing for expediency is important.
In living out their dreams, the Antetokounmpo family demonstrates why keeping family first pays off in many ways.
As far as biopics go, this is tailored to be heart-warming, building to a lump-in-the-throat finale at the NBA Draft in 2013 – even if you know the outcome.
But first, the struggle. Dayo Okeniyi and Yetide Badaki winningly play Charles and Vera Antetokounmpo, whose journey takes them from Lagos to Istanbul, then Athens. Although they were illegal immigrants, they were desperate to obtain Greek citizenship but were blocked by a difficult system at every turn.
Under the daily threat of deportation, they worked hard. The family sold items to tourists on the streets. Eventual two-time NBA MVP Giannis and Thanasis, played with grit and wide-eyed wonder by real-life brothers Uche Agada and Ral Agada of Nigeria in their film debut, started shooting hoops with a local youth team. Despite being latecomers, they had an aptitude, and their great abilities, not to mention work ethic, helped them become elite professional athletes.
Cheered on by their younger brothers Kostas and Alexandros, and their parents, they had belief in themselves and each other – another emphasized component in the script by Arash Amel, no stranger to biopics (he was Emmy-nominated for “Grace of Monaco”).
While it checks off the boxes of a formula sports biopic, the added layers of setbacks, sacrifice and a solid family foundation set it apart. Amel gives more urgency and tension to the already compelling story.
Because of the stellar ensemble, actors portraying the Antetokounmpo family provide an authenticity that draws you into their plight.
Supporting roles include Manish Dayal as the earnest scout-agent Kevin Stephanides, the guy who first took a chance on Giannis, and sincerely believed in him; Panos Koronis as Takis Zivas, the boys’ first coach; Elijah Sholanke as Alex, Jaden Osimuwa as Kostas and Anthony Abiola as the oldest son, Francis, who was left behind with relatives in Nigeria.
Adding to the backbone is a tall order --the close-knit family was a package deal – bring Giannis to America, with temporary Visa, and later reunite the family. He was a long-shot prospect – yet everyone had faith in him.
While director Akin Omotoso has focused more on story than basketball action, and cinematographer Kabelo Thathe, with editing by Vuyani Sondlo, services the story with dazzling play.
Composer Re Olunuga provides a spirited music score with a hybrid of African-Greek sounds, which enhances this tale of dreamers.
There is no denying the appeal of this astounding family’s story. You will remember their name: Antetokounmpo, which in translation means: “A king will come from across the sea.”