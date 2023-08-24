In theaters Aug. 25
The Plot:
Matt Turner (Liam Neeson), a bank executive, receives a bomb threat while driving his two children to school. If he stops and gets out, his car will explode.
Lynn’s Take:
In a twisted – and twisty -- life-or-death scenario, Liam Neeson is tasked with saving his family. Sounds familiar, right?
Only this time, he’s not the good guy he usually plays. Yet, this is his wheelhouse, and “Retribution” delivers a fast-paced thrill ride.
A contemporary tale of revenge and redemption is mainly set in a claustrophobic luxury SUV where his two children are in the back seat, and he’s supposed to be dropping them off at school. But the situation changes, and now it’s a race against time for survival.
In typical movie absent executive dad fashion, he should be more involved in his kids’ lives – and his wife Heather (Embeth Davidtz) is meeting with a divorce attorney while he’s reluctantly driving Zach (Jack Champion) and Emily (Lilly Aspell) to their school.
But the course of their day changes with one menacing phone call. Instead, he’s zipping around the streets of Berlin, and it isn’t long before there are police chases and his partners (Matthew Modine and Arian Moayed) and loved ones are in danger.
This is the third remake of a Spanish film, “El Desconocido,” from 2015. In 2018, Germany made “Don’t. Get. Out!” and in 2021, South Korea released “Hard Hit.” Obviously, it's a winning formula.
At a fast-paced 91 minutes, “Retribution” director Nimrod Antal ratchets up the tension and suspense as Turner frantically drives while a threatening, mysterious voice gives him a non-negotiable series of specific tasks. Remember “Speed”? It has that same sense of urgency.
Antal, who directed 2010’s “Predator” and two episodes of “Stranger Things,” has demonstrated a special set of skills, and he keeps the plot on course. Screenwriter Christopher Salmanpour adapted Alberto Marini’s original screenplay, and basically cuts to the chase with a lean template.
The cast’s strengths keep us riveted. It’s good to see Neeson back in his “Taken” lane. For the past 15 years, he’s carved a niche as a no-nonsense action hero, but his two films released last year, “Blacklight” – he was a government operative – and “Memory” – he was an assassin-for-hire in the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease – were awful, and it was sad to see him go through the motions in ridiculous scenarios.
Although he’s playing a dishonest banker here, he’s now trying to do the right thing because an extortionist wants to make financial gains to hold him accountable. (Well, that’s what we’re led to believe).
Daniel Grave is absolutely chilling as the male voice on the phone, similar to that eerie voice in the “Scream” series.
Jack Champion, Spider in “Avatar: The Way of Water,” and Lilly Aspell, who played young Diana in the two “Wonder Woman” movies, give genuinely touching performances as Matt’s two kids, teenage Zach and good girl-soccer player Emily.
Although the antagonist declares to Matt “you’re not as smart as you think you are,” Neeson, at 71, grounds the film as the terrified dad whose resourcefulness does come into play. But he must convince Europol that he didn’t kill the trail of dead bodies on this fateful day.
“Retribution” is the kind of solid, economical crime drama we don’t see that often anymore in favor of bloated spectacles. It’s rather satisfying to see Neeson, a master at being brave and tough, save the day so efficiently.